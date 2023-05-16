CHUBBUCK — A new barbershop called Fadeawayj Barbershop has opened in the Pine Ridge Mall.
Josh Argueta, owner of the shop, said he has been open for a couple months now.
“It’s been going better than I expected it to go,” he said. “It’s getting busier and busier. People are coming back and telling other people about us.”
Argueta always wanted to start a business, and he learned to cut hair after doing his own for a few years. He was an art major in college, and when he decided to become a barber, he was able to combine those two interests.
“I love entrepreneurship,” he said. “I designed the sign and the logo.”
Argueta said he thinks Pocatello seems to be a city that is in need of another barbershop because of all the customers he’s been getting.
“A lot of people get in because they can’t get into their regular barber’s schedule,” he said. “It seems like Pocatello is a place with a need for another barbershop.”
Argueta said his favorite part of running a barbershop is helping people look and feel their best. He said it’s important that his customers receive the best quality haircut he can give them.
“I like helping people look good and being able to give them what they’re looking for,” he said. “I like increasing their confidence and helping them feel good about themselves.”
Argueta said he has a few people working with him in his barbershop. Each of them offer a different service.
"Right now, we have me and someone who does facials and waxing," he said. "We have someone else who does braiding."
Fadeawayj Barbershop is located near JCPenney in the Pine Ridge Mall at 4144 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.