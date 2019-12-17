CHUBBUCK — Mountain West Rentals & Sales has made some big changes recently, and there are even bigger plans on the horizon.
The business was started by Idaho Falls residents Mark Andrews and Jason Gillins about two and a half years ago. They started with a location in Idaho Falls, then quickly expanded to Pocatello a few months later and then to Chubbuck.
At Mountain West, you can rent or buy aerial and forklifts, construction and landscaping equipment, generators and trailers, and even smaller things like sanders, tile rollers and vacuums, power rakes, sod cutters and chainsaws.
While Mountain West has been successfully doing business for a few years, new to the Chubbuck location — which opened a year and a half ago at 5039 N. Yellowstone Ave. — is the fact that it’s an authorized Kubota dealer, meaning instead of just being able to rent things like tractors and forklifts now, customers can actually buy the machines.
“Now if somebody’s looking to rent one for a day to do some yard work, we can do a day rental with a bucket in the front or pallet boards or a tiller, stuff like that,” said Jesse Baeza, the Kubota manager at the Chubbuck location. “Or somebody who wants to purchase one, we could actually sell them one now with all the attachments they could ever need or want.”
Baeza said the move to sell Kubota products at the Chubbuck location was made in June and has been a largely successful move for the business. The Idaho Falls location is also an authorized dealership.
“It was definitely a good move because before people would come in and say, ‘Can you get us one of these?’ And before we couldn’t, but now we can,” he said.
The hard part for the business, however, has been getting the word out that people can actually buy the equipment now.
“Every single person that pulls up in here has no idea that we were here,” Baeza said. “They seem to be excited. People really know the name. We want to let people know we’re here.”
He said most of the people who have bought equipment are just driving by, not understanding all that Mountain West offers. Once they do understand, Baeza said people have been excited because before when people wanted to buy Kubota equipment, they’d have to drive to Salt Lake City or Boise.
“It’s been going good. We want it to get better,” Baeza said.
Baeza said there are a number of reasons Mountain West decided to sell Kubotas over other brands. For one thing, it’s a popular brand.
“Kubota has a very good name,” he said. “It’s a very popular tractor, and it’s a very good tractor.”
Another reason is that the financing options Kubota provides are better than what you could find at a bank. The interest rates are 0 percent for 60 months, .99 percent for 72 months and 1.99 percent for 84 months.
As part of that financing, people can include all the accessories they want. This is unusual, Baeza said, because most other big equipment companies will let you finance the main equipment but make you pay cash for any extra implements you want to add.
“The financing is just straight through Kubota and it’s great,” Baeza said.
Baeza also said people are usually surprised at the prices of the equipment.
“A lot of people are under this misconception that a tractor is super expensive and then they come in here and realize that they’re really not,” he said.
Additionally, there are some big physical changes coming to the Chubbuck location — namely a large Kubota showroom and office and a complete redo of the landscaping around the business. Already, the business built a full-service shop on the property. With all the renovations, the business will be a one-stop shop for all things Kubota.
Soon, there will be a big sign in front of the building, signaling to passersby that the business is an authorized Kubota dealership, and Baeza is hoping that will draw more people in.
“We’re doing so much here, you’re not going to be able to recognize it. We’re going to be knocking this whole thing down. We’re going to landscape around the whole place with trees, new sidewalk around the whole place. It’s going to be fenced in the back. We’re going to put a two-story glass showroom with a huge entrance,” Baeza said.
Construction on the showroom is supposed to start at the beginning of the year, and Mountain West estimates the whole project will take about a year to complete.
“It’s going to be a big project,” Baeza said. “Not only are we just trying to sell tractors, we’re going to make it nice. We’re going to have a main glass showroom. There’s going to be a parts room, apparel. It’s just going to be a big store. We’re still going to keep the rental side, but we’re going to expand on the Kubotas. We don’t have everything here yet. By the time that’s done, you can come and buy pretty much anything Kubota offers.”
Baeza said that as part of the expansion, the Chubbuck location, which currently employs five people, will also be hiring several more employees.
“We’re not sure how many, but if we’re going to triple our inventory outside, maybe quadruple it, we’re just going to need so much more on the rental side as well,” Baeza said. “Once we do that, we’re just going to need (more employees).”
He added, “We’ve got big plans.”
For now, though, Mountain West is just trying to let people know they no longer have to drive to the big city to buy equipment.
“We just want to get our name out there — let people know who we are, what we do, what we’re going to be doing,” he said.