Kent Stock

Keynote speaker Kent Stock discussed the question "how do you want to be remembered?" at 2022’s Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit.

 Photo courtesy of MiaCate Kennedy I

“How do you want to be remembered?”

It was the repeated question throughout the afternoon at 2022’s Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit held on Oct. 12 at the AMC Pine Ridge 11 theater in Chubbuck — and a question that keynote speaker Kent Stock took to heart.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.