“How do you want to be remembered?”
It was the repeated question throughout the afternoon at 2022’s Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit held on Oct. 12 at the AMC Pine Ridge 11 theater in Chubbuck — and a question that keynote speaker Kent Stock took to heart.
Stock, who coached Iowa’s Norway High School baseball team during their last season that resulted in their famous win, shared his answer by delving into his love of baseball and the dream he had when he was young to be a professional baseball player.
Though he funneled hard work and passion into trying to achieve his goals, he explained he ultimately realized he would not reach them. This was a turning point in his life, but as he took on jobs teaching and coaching girls volleyball, he explained his passions and goals pivoted and he put all his attention and love into the job he had.
Then one day he saw Norway’s legendary baseball coach Jim Van Scoyoc sitting in the stands at a high school volleyball game.
“I sat on the same bench as him, and as the game passed, slowly scooted towards him,” he said. “He probably thought I was stalking him.”
The two struck up conversation, and eventually Van Scoyoc told him to come in for an interview for Norway’s assistant baseball coaching position.
What resulted next became history when Stock went on to become head coach and led the team in a victorious final season before a district merger consolidated the school. The story was picked up by “The Sandlot” movie producer and now Stock’s legacy is encapsulated in the movie “The Final Season.”
Since then Stock has gone on to become a principal, banker, author, and motivational speaker. On Oct. 12, he told area entrepreneurs and businessmen and women that “you never get what you don’t ask for” and how important it is to be passionate about all that you do.
“Kent and I have known each other for … 12 years and I loved his story,” said CEO of Bannock Development Corp. MiaCate Kennedy I, who asked Stock to speak at the summit. “I saw ‘The Final Season’ and loved it and he really impassioned people to know what it is you want to be remembered for.”
Kennedy herself moved from Washington a few years ago to take up Southeast Idaho’s economic development helm because she recognized the area’s budding economic growth and wanted to help create something lasting. For this year’s summit she wished to bring an element of inspiration to area entrepreneurs, and Stock’s story and perspective had that motivational lens.
“People ask me, ‘Why did (you) get out of tech? You were making so much money to just go into (economic) development,’” she said. “But it is how I want to be remembered because years from now I want to know I put in a neighborhood that’s sustainable … that people grew up here and they had opportunities. Stock brings that (perspective). He comes from a very wholesome sort of background and he believes that you are … building who you are and what you are and that if you’re a conscientious, ethical, good person, you’re going to inspire others to also make those decisions.”
Kennedy considers her goal to create economic sustainability in the Southeast Idaho region as one of her largest. She hopes to help build a community that allows people to remain with their families instead of having to move away for better career options.
“We want this to be a place that continues to be where people not only want to move to but want to stay,” she said. “We want all businesses to be successful. So whatever we have to do to help them remain successful or become more successful, we want to look at those goals and say, ‘how do we do this?’”
She also hopes to target younger entrepreneurs and help them flourish as she’s seen many make business decisions with those in need in mind.
“I’m hoping that young people and entrepreneurs do join us,” she said. “It’s not easy for the young entrepreneurs to talk about economic development and what they’re doing. But if you spend time with them you realize how much they are looking at what the needs are for their generation … and they’re brilliant at finding those needs and working towards them.”
