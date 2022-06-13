MCCAMMON — A popular bison ranch is coming up on its fifth year anniversary since its owners migrated from Utah to McCammon to open the range after being asked a pointed question by their son: If you could do anything, no matter the costs, what would you do?
For dentist Rob Perkins, the answer needed no thought.
He would become a bison rancher.
For Jenny Perkins, Rob’s wife, his answer initially blindsided her.
“That was the first time any of us had ever heard that,” she said. “My son just kinda of shakes his head and says, ‘Dad, why don’t you?’”
Since that question, the Perkinses have purchased property in McCammon, opened up Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, scaled their herd from nine to nearly 90 and opened up wagon rides to educate the public about the bovines found in Yellowstone National Park and beyond.
“In the beginning, when I started the wagon ride, it was so people would know where we were,” Jenny said. “I was trying to think of something for them to participate in and where we could do a little bit of education. I hate every time you get someone in Yellowstone who gets too close or is just not smart about the things they’re doing. So they just need a little education about those animals.”
During the wagon rides, which Jenny is willing to offer several times a week, she discusses with wagon-goers the differences between bison and buffalo, how to tell from their horns if they’re male and female, how to feed them, and more.
Jenny said the wagon rides offer an up close and personal experience with bison in a safe environment, which helps ease those who may not know much about the thousand-pounds-or-more animal. It also prepares people for trips to Yellowstone National Park, where they might see them out in the wild and not know how to properly interact with them.
In addition to wagon rides, the ranch also sells bison meat — and there are several options on how a customer can attain it.
“When our animals are about two and a half years, we butcher them for meat,” she said. “Those pieces go in the freezer, or we have people who can order some, or we have people come shoot their own animal.”
Living on a ranch, Jenny explained that the bison have become something like neighbors that essentially live in their backyard. This not-so-common experience is something she’s offering to the public by opening her doors — quite literally — to what life is like on a ranch.
“We run an Airbnb out of our basement, for short-term stay,” she said. “They can stay up close and personal with bison in the backyard.”
They also offer short RV stays on certain conditions.
“We’re kind of moving and grooving in a lot of directions,” she added.
For the rest of June, the wagon rides center around Baby Bison Days, where the public can view the newborn bison out on the range. Although almost all the Saturday rides are filled up, Jenny explained they also offer rides on weekdays and can accommodate large and small groups. They just need to make a reservation.
At $8 per person ages three and up, wagon rides will continue until October, and afterward riders can visit the store to purchase souvenirs and bison meat.
“People just need to make the call,” she said.
The wagon rides weren’t the first time that people outside the ranch took an interest in the Perkins’ bison, however. In 2017, they attracted the attention of Jake Ream, a horseman and actor who plays a role in the TV Western “Yellowstone”.
Jenny said, “Jake calls my husband and they’d talked a couple of times because they lived fairly close, so Rob knew who he was, and he calls Rob and says, ‘Hey, these are your bison around here, right?’ . ..and says, ‘Kevin Costner is doing this new series, and would you consider letting us use these animals?’ And Rob asked a bunch of questions because he was concerned if one got hurt and different things, and when he got off the phone I was like, ‘What is there to think about?’”
Though it took three weeks for Rob to agree to Ream’s request, he eventually called him back with two requests — one, the television crew had to pick them up, and two, they had to drop them off in McCammon on the ranch.
“And Jake said, ‘Yep, that will work,’” Jenny explained.
Jenny said the call was a blessing in disguise — several of their bison were in Utah at the time, and they were having complications in getting them home as they didn’t have the appropriate trailer to haul them.
“It worked really, really well for us, because we got them moved,” she said. “It was a blessing just being able to have them moved without having to worry about the money. And then here they were, their few minutes of fame in a TV series.”
Although Jenny has settled into the lifestyle of owning a ranch and maintaining animals, she initially didn’t want to move from Utah, as she didn’t wish to be far from her children who were all out of high school.
“I took an app out and circled everything within four hours away and said (to Rob), ‘I’m not telling you I’ll move, but I will consider anything in this area,’” she explained. “... And we came to this (McCammon) property and … met the owners … and spent the next two and a half hours on four wheelers going over every inch of this property. And within the first five minutes I knew we were in trouble, because it just had everything that was on Rob’s list.”
Since then the Perkins have adapted to ranching life, although they remain very busy as Rob continues to practice dentistry in Malad and Downey, on top of tending to the bison.
“The Lord knew that was the only way it could have happened. Because I really didn’t want to move,” Jenny said. “So we truly are led every day in the direction we need to go, and when we become open to listening to what the Lord wants us to do, we are blessed. And that’s truly what we are. We are blessed to live in this place, in this little piece of heaven.”
For those interested in purchasing meat, taking a wagon ride or asking questions about Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, call 801-623-2715 or visit their Facebook page.