A new full-service vehicle maintenance shop joined the Rigby business scene late last year, bringing a local option to those in Rigby.
ProLube, owned by local Blair Hill, opened on State Street in November after months of permitting issues. Hill said once the business was able to receive the proper permits, all else went quickly.
He said that since opening, business picked up quickly, with multiple community members excited for the new addition to the community. Hill said people have said they are happy to “finally have a lube shop in town.”
“It’s been a very positive experience,” Hill said.
Hill worked in the automotive industry for decades before starting ProLube. He said he began the trade in Jefferson County and became the manager of Conrad & Bischoff Inc. in Idaho Falls in 1999. By 2017, Hill said he was ready to start his own business when Ed Bloxham, a local developer, approached him. Bloxham said he had been renting out the property ProLube now sits on, but said that it was no longer working out.
“I had that building there, and the taxes went up on it because Maverik had bought that property next to it,” Bloxham said. “So I couldn’t leave it the way it was.”
Bloxham said he went to Hill for advice, and Hill brought up he was interested in a business of his own.
“At that point in my life, I had the dream and already had blueprints of the shop made,” Hill said. “And so we got together and made it happen.”
Hill said that being in Rigby was an added benefit, because it is close to where he has lived his entire life and is located in a growing community.
“I thought it would be the perfect time to put a shop here and join Rigby business, (with) the growth of Rigby,” Hill said.
Bloxham, the financial backer of the business, said he thinks ProLube will be a “better use of the ground than what was there” and a good business for Rigby to have.
“I think (Hill) will do a good job,” Bloxham said.
Hill lives with his wife, Krista, who he married in 2015. He said that with their combined broods, the couple has seven children, three of which are living at home with them, and some of whom work at the new family business. Hill said he plans to continue the business throughout his life and said he wants it to become something he “can continue to grow and
pass down to the generations of my family.”
“It’ll be a lifetime thing,” he said.
Including Hill, ProLube has two part-time and four full-time employees and Hill markets the business as “Your Lube Specialists.”
The business is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.