Come shop, dine and play Downtown this Week:
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center, has flu shots available. Walk-ins are welcome, or they will come to your business and take care of your entire staff. Give them a call today for more information, 208-233-2063.
Pocatello Electric and Serta Mattress are continuing their Mattress Giveaway! In June they honored a health care worker, in July they honored a front line worker and in August they honored a grocery store employee. This month they are collecting nominations for a school teacher that has gone above and beyond. Please send your nominations to pocelectric@cableone.net and include why you are nominating this person and what extraordinary job they have done. Be sure to visit Pocatello Electric on Facebook for the stories they share from the nominations and the next lucky recipient.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main, has posted their paint projects and events schedule now through Halloween. There are so many fun options to create your own masterpiece! Visit www.grapevangogh for more information and to register.
Maggie's Place Learning Center, 427 N. Main Suite H, is offering an after-school Homework Club! Homework Club is a drop-in, group tutoring opportunity at their downtown learning center, for students who wish to spend some time with a tutor, be that with their math, writing, or any classwork or subject they're working on. Homework Club will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Homework Club is priced at $249 per month, and students can join anytime. For more information, please call 208-357-6706.
School is back in full swing, and this year most students were given a laptop to use for "hybrid" class schedules. These devices will still have problems and will still get broken. HUDDLLE Device Repair, 312 W. Center, is taking the worries out of the situation. Starting immediately, any District 25 devices that need to be fixed, software or hardware, will be repaired at COST + 25% with ZERO labor fees! In addition, any School District 25 employees will receive 30% off repairs and 15% off device or accessory purchase. Oh, and last but not least, ALL District 25 devices get FREE cleanings and UVC-light sanitation! Call or stop in today for your device cleaning and FREE diagnosis, 208-317-4840.
If your business needs an updated look, new shirts, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main, Alstons would love to help your business today. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
L & K Carpet One offers the hottest new products that are trending in home design whether it's engineered hardwood, tile, cork, luxury vinyl, residential indoor or outdoor lighting, furniture of the highest quality, home decor, and incredible wall art. Let Jared and his amazing staff help you create that next new look for your home.
Fall is here and DNH Studios is ready! Did you know they offer Seasonal Decorating services? Use what you have, they add a bit of new and fresh, or they can help you start from scratch to come up with unique, inviting decor for any season. Commercial or Residential — Book now for the holidays ahead! Stop in today at Station Square, 200 S. Main, Suite G, or call 208-530-0529 for more information.
Food & Beverage highlights this week: Delicious and always fresh sushi and Japanesefood at Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center. Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main. Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center, offers a variety of appetizers, flat bread pizzas, wings and tenders, sandwiches and free pool everyday with lunch.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, has daily specials including $2 off all things taco on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays all regular menu items are $12 or less. Portneuf Valley Brewing offers Wednesday Night Steak night — 8oz steak, baked potato and choice of soup or salad for $12.95 Friday night is their Fish Fry — two sizes available, both come with fish, potatoes and your choice of soup or salad, small $11.95 or large $14.95.
Breakfast every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center. Sunday Brunch at The Yellowstone, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 230 W. Bonneville and S. Main. Bacon Monkey Bread, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno’s and everything bacon at The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main.
Trivia has returned to the Union Taproom every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. And don’t miss happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. at both The Yellowstone Lounge and Union Taproom. 230 W. Bonneville, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone.
It's time for Barricade's monthly wine tasting, Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This month, they are featuring classic wines from California. Kathy Standley from BRJ Distributors will host. $10/5 pours. Special prices on wines by the glass and bottles of wine during the tasting. Be sure to ask about their new Wine Club! Information will be available at the tasting.
PV's Uncorked on Main will host their next Wine Pairing on Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Five courses will be paired with five wines. For reservations, please call 208-233-1322 today. These events have been selling out so make your reservations early.
The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main, is hosting Dance Hall every Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. featuring sound selector Russell Broadbent. On Friday, Russell Broadbent will be back beginning at 6 p.m. On Saturday, The Relyx will be performing live beginning at 6 p.m.
Station Square will be hosting an '80s Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 19. From 5 to 10 p.m. enjoy food, drinks and '80s music on Union Pacific Avenue, just behind Station Square. Kid friendly. Break out your legwarmers and neon and don’t miss this party!
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st: has a new promotion! Stop in the brewery and take a picture of yourself, your food, or something inside the brewery and post it to your social media accounts! Then show your bartender/server the post and receive a wooden nickel, good for a free beer for your next visit. Check out their Facebook page for more info!
The Crafter's Market at Station Square is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items! Jewelry, Art, Artisanal Cookies, and more. Stop in on Saturday, it’s a great way to support local!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week will feature raspberries, apples, potatoes, peaches and tomatoes. Along with a variety of food items and handmade arts and crafts, the Market is the place to be on Saturday morning. Located at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main.
The Food Truck Roundup is now coming to the Old Town Pavilion on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by Grandma’s Pantry, a variety of local food trucks will be on site on Mondays. Come out for fun food, snow cones, donuts, lemonade and more. A selection that will make everyone in your family happy while supporting local businesses!
Look What’s Coming Up!
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library invite the public to their Fall Used Book Tent Sale which will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3. The sale will be held in the Marshall Library south parking lot, 113 S. Garfield St. A wide variety of soft and hardcover books as well as videos and CDs will be available for purchase. Paperback items will be sold for $1 each and hardbacks for $2. Hours for the sale: Friday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Great Pumpkin Festival — The Great Pumpkin Festival and Farmers Market Fall Festival will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday, Oct. 3. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy everything Fall! Decor, pumpkins, harvest produce, vendors with all types of items for the holiday season and more! Vendor registration is now open at www.oldtownpocatello.com.
The 12th annual Haunted History Walking Tours are Oct. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 — Our favorite paranormal investigators are back! SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 12th Annual Haunted History Walking Tours. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself any haunted activity taking place. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
Trick-or-Treat the Old Town Streets — On Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. plan to bring your children down for a safe Halloween trick-or-treat event! It may look a little different this year, but Halloween is not canceled. We will have candy and treats for all visiting ghosts and goblins! More details will be released soon.
Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.