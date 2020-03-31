Each week I have the honor of sharing with you details about what’s happening in your, beautiful downtown. I write about weekly merchant specials, new businesses joining our neighborhood, anniversaries and business milestones, wonderful menu specials from our restaurants, the live music that will be on stage, and the plays, performances and special events that bring our community out to enjoy the downtown area. There is usually so much excitement to share that I have to cut and paste and try to fit everything and everyone in. And now, although times are new and different, there is still so much opportunity to enjoy your downtown.
Most of our restaurants are open offering curbside take-out and delivery services. The restaurants downtown are locally owned and operated by your neighbors. Now is great time to order and enjoy a deliciously prepared meal. You can view a list of our restaurants, their hours and links to their Facebook pages and websites to view menus at www.oldtownpocatello.com. Just click on the “Restaurant” tab.
Some of our businesses are open providing "essential services" and include prescription and medical services, banks and credit unions, accounting firms, gun shops, bike shops, appliance stores, etc. If you are wondering if your favorite business is open, there are a couple of easy ways to reach out to them. Visit them on Facebook. Most of our businesses have active pages and are posting updates about their hours and services. Give them a call. Phone numbers are available on our website, www.oldtownpocatello.com “Business Directory” or listed on Facebook pages along with links to websites and links to delivery services, too.
Unfortunately, some of our businesses are closed temporarily. One way you can share your love for your favorite businesses that are doing their part in flatten the curve is to buy a gift certificate. Many of our businesses offer the option of purchasing an on-line gift certificate or you can call to make your purchase over the phone. By purchasing now you are helping those businesses get through a tough time and you will get to use your certificate just as soon as it's safe to get out and about again. A complete Business Directory is located on our website, www.oldtownpocatello.com.
Our neighborhood and our community is strong and working together we will get through this!
Coming Soon:
The College of Business at Idaho State University is excited to open an outreach office at 135 N. Main St. ISU's Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED) will be open to the community very soon. CEED fosters entrepreneurship and economic development in Eastern Idaho through partnerships with the business community, the Idaho State University College of Business, and the University at large. CEED hopes to be a gateway to the resources of ISU to support the Greater Pocatello business community. Affiliate organizations working with CEED are regional Small Business Development Centers, ISU's Bengal Solutions, and the State of Idaho's TechHelp. CEED will be housed on Main Street in easily accessible space generously provided by Cottonwood Junction. Learn more about CEED at www.isu.edu/ceed .
Specials This Week:
Pocatello Massage Therapy, 315 W. Center, Suite 101, 208-851-8467, Jamie is now taking appointments for therapeutic massages. 45 to 80 minute sessions are available by appointment only. No walk ins please. Book your appointment on the website today at www.pocatellomassagetherapy.com Gift Certificates are also available if you'd like to purchase for future use.
Main Street Music,401 N. Mais, 208-234-7040, is offering 15% off all String Sets. For all of your home music needs including sheet music for instruction and assistance for school instruction, give them a call today.
Cherub Capers Creations,115 N. Main, 208-313-6414, Cherub Capers Creations is open on-line and is offering free shipping. Visit their website at www.cherub-capers-creations.com to view the beautiful inventory available for your home and decor. Gift card purchases are also available and make a wonderful gift. For free shipping, please be sure to use coupon code covid-19 when checking out.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville, 208-234-7000, with everycurbside pickup you will receive 15% off your next purchase. The Yellowstone Restaurant located inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone is open 4-8pm, Monday through Saturday offering a full menu for curbside pickup or delivery through Pocatello Food Express and Door Dash. Gift cards may be purchased on their https://theyellowstonerestaurant.com .
Alston T-shirt Printing & Embroidery, 245 N. Main, 208-242-3264, is processing orders through phone, email at neil@alstoncorp.com, or through their website at alstoncorp.com . They can complete any of your screen printing and embroidery needs or wants. Celebrating 11 years in our community!
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, 208-380-5561, is offering free shipping for all orders over $75. DYI hits, paint, honey, vintage décor and more. Visit them on Facebook for more details.
J & Company, a JD Hansen Salon & Medical Spa, 127 N. Main, 208-232-5045, has gift cards available. Please visit their Facebook page for the link to Venmo. You know you are going to need a visit when this is over.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, 208-904-0679, is open Monday – Saturday, 4-8pm. Order for pick up or delivery through Pocatello Food Express. Every Tuesday save $2.00 on all taco menu items including Taco Spaghetti. On Wednesdays, all regular menu items are just $10. Pizza, pastas, salads and more!
Pocatello Electric, 258 N. Main, 208-232-1981, is open for all of your appliance needs, Monday thru Friday, 9am to 6pm and Saturdays 10am-5pm.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main, 208-235-3922, on Tuesdays and Thursdays save $1 on every sandwich ordered. On Fridays, receive a free small order of fries when you order any sandwich before 3pm. Curbside take-out and delivery are both available. Please call for details.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, 208-232-1644, is now open 4-8pm for curbside take-out and growler refills. Be sure to ask about their new family meal deals and to-go wine and mixed drinks.
Master Mechanix, 625 N. Main, 208-478-8878, is open for all of your vehicle repair needs. Gift certificates may also be purchased at www.mastermechanix.com.
Now more than ever, please support local. Your local small business owners will love you for it. Thank you!