Congratulations to the winners for this year’s 4th of July Patriotic Awards!
Most Patriotic Family/Group Photo: Eliseo Avila Family
Most Patriotic Residence: Shirley Featherston
Most Patriotic Business: Rosa Montero
Most Patriotic Vehicle: Yamileth Castillo
Thank you to all that participated! Choosing winners was very difficult with all of the patriotism in our community. Photos of the winners are available on the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page. Congratulations!
Come Enjoy Your Downtown This Week:
Barricade, 308 E. Center, will continue curbside and to go service Wednesday-Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. They are also available for private parties up to 25 people. The cost is $20/hour and this includes $10 in quarters for the arcade machines.
Also, starting Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m., Barricade will be hosting a D&D Club. Seating is limited, so please message them for details. All events are 21 and over only! No outside beverages (except water), but food is okay. You can message Barricade on Facebook @Barricade_poky for more information.
Donut Bros, 401 N. Arthur, invites you in to enjoy delicious mini donuts, soft serve ice cream, snow cones and sweet treats.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their specials this week. Tuesdays save $2 on all taco dishes. On Wednesday all menu items are $10 or less. Open Tuesday thru Saturday, from 12 to 8 p.m.
Be sure to stop in at Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main, for delicious a hot or cold coffee or tea. Homemade baked goods and dog treats available too!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is now open every Wednesday! From 4 to 8 p.m. vendors will have fresh produce and handcrafted items available at the Old Town Pavilion. The Market is set up similar to their Saturday Market with social distancing. Stop by on Wednesday for fresh finds while you support local.
Food For Thought, 540 N. Main, invites you to enjoy their famous Cobb Salad every Wednesday. They’re just $7 and you can dine inside or out on their patio.
Trivia has also returned to the Union Taproom every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. And don’t miss happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. at both The Yellowstone Lounge and Union Taproom.
On Thursdays, spend $30 and have your growler filled up for free at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co. 159 S. Main, Cherub Creations 115 N. Main, Old Town Mercantile 134 N. Main, Cottonwood Junction 141 N. Main, Vain & Vintage 149 N. Main, and Elwen Cottage 334 N. Main.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main.
ChubbyZ Sandwich Shoppe is open for dine-in and take-out. Their delicious Philly Cheese Steak Sandwiches are not to be missed!
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be hosting a “Steampunk Gnome Making” workshop today and a “Learn to Paint” workshop on Thursday, both beginning at 6:30pm. Seating is limited. To reserve your spot message Wendy on Facebook or call 208-380-5561.
PV’s Uncorked on Main will host their next Wine Pairing on Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Five courses will be paired with five wines. For reservations, please call 208-233-1322 today. These events have been selling out so make your reservations early.
The Yellowstone Restaurant will begin serving Sunday Brunch on Sunday! From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., choose from a variety of brand new dishes including Portobello Baked Egg, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and bottomless Mimosas.
We would love to see you Downtown this week shopping and dining. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.