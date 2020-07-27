The Food Truck Round About is now coming to the Old Town Pavilion on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by Grandma’s Pantry, a variety of local food trucks will be on site on Mondays. Come out for fun food, snow cones, donuts, lemonade and more. A selection that will make everyone in your family happy while supporting local businesses!
Off the Rails Brewing has installed the first seasonal parklet downtown! Located at 228 S. Main Street, their additional outdoor dining area is a wonderful new addition to our downtown neighborhood. Stop by this week to enjoy a cold beverage and a delicious meal, outside on the parklet!
Welcome to the Crafter's Market at Station Square! Now open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items! Jewelry, Art, Artisanal Cookies, and more. Stop in on Saturday, it’s a great way to support local!
Call For Artists!
The Old Town Outdoor Gallery at Cottonwood Junction, is excited to announce its second annual Outdoor Art Exhibit making its debut on Aug. 21 and will run through Sept. 4, during First Friday Art Walk. At this time a call for artists or groups of artists who wish to paint a mural for the exhibit is now open. The theme this year is “Impressions of 2020: We Got This.” There are a limited number of spaces and painting will take place Aug. 8-20. Artists interested in submitting a mural design for this year can email cottonwoodjunction@gmail.com or call 208-251-0929 for further details. Last year’s event was a huge success and we are looking forward to seeing all of the beautiful work this summer!
Come Enjoy Your Downtown This Week:
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, has a new inventory of face masks including child sizes in the shop. Stop in this week and check out the selection while they last.
The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center, features their gourmet tacos every Tuesday. $1 each and you can wash them down with discount drink specials including $5 margaritas. Their patio is open for your dining convenience.
Have you tried a Sushi Platter at Sumisu? Featuring their signature Tiny Dancer, Yellowstone, Portneuf, Dynamite Shrimp, and California Rolls, the Sushi Platter is a must try! Always the freshest and always delicious at Sumisu Asian Fusion and Sushi, 309 E. Center St.
Bike rentals are available at East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main! Full suspension rental bikes are $35 a business day, or $50 for 24 hours. eBikes are $50 per business day or $75 for 24 hours.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center, has been supplying oxygen, prescriptions and medical supplies for the past 70 years! They are just a phone call away from helping you and your family. Call 208-233-2063 today.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts offers 82 Gourmet Syrups with less sugar and more flavor, plus 12 Sugar Free Gourmet Syrups. Enjoy an in-house baked sweet treat or a delicious ice cream. Stop in today at 234 N. Main St.
Four more frontline workers to receive FREE mattresses! Pocatello Electric and Serta have joined forces to give thanks and a shout out to extraordinary frontline workers for the next four months. In July, they will be recognizing frontline workers including firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and members of the military. One nomination will be selected to receive a free Serta mattress of their choice. Please send your nominations to pocelectric@cableone.net and be sure to get on their Facebook page for the stories they share from the nominations and the next lucky recipient. Thank you to all who have been there on the front lines for our community!
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main. And, don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
Visit Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, on Wednesday for their $12 special. Everything on their menu, yep that’s right, everything is $12 or less. Delicious, fresh and easy on your wallet! Villano’s Italian is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open with food, beer/wine, coffee and more.
The Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main, offers free pool and drink specials every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co. 159 S. Main, Cherub Creations 115 N. Main, Old Town Mercantile 134 N. Main, Cottonwood Junction 141 N. Main, Vain & Vintage 149 N. Main, and Elwen Cottage 334 N. Main.
The First National, 232 W. Center, is featuring breakfast specials every Saturday and Sunday.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, is hosting wine tasting every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. with half-off beer, wine and cocktails and is now serving brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine inside or outside in the shade!
On Thursdays, spend $30 and have your growler filled up for free at Portneuf Valley Brewing. Visit their Facebook page for information about daily menu specials.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh produce is at the market and there are a variety of new handcrafted items available. Come shop the market for the freshest produce anywhere! Located at the Old Town Pavilion.
The August First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Friday, Aug. 7. Plan to enjoy a stroll through downtown while our shops and restaurants host artists and musicians from 5 to 8 p.m.
We would love to see you Downtown this week shopping and dining. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.