Happy 1st Anniversary!
The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, is celebrating its 1st Anniversary during Gate City Brewfest Week! On Thursday, join us at The Union Taproom for a Tap Take Over hosted by Hayden Beverage Co. We will have some Brewfest swag to give away, a couple free tickets to the event on Saturday, Kelly Martinez from KORR 104 will be broadcasting live and there will be great beers on tap, all from 5 to 7 p.m. On tap will be special craft beers from Boise Brewing, McCall Brewing, Jeremiah Johnson Brewing, Laughing Dog Brewing and Schilling Ciders. Join us as we kick off the absolute largest craft beer event in our community.
10th Annual Gate City Brewfest on Saturday!
Gate City Brewfest is going to be bigger than ever before! On Saturday, from 1 to 6 p.m. brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello.
Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are on sale now at gatecitybrewfest.com and are $25 if purchased by midnight on Friday, or $30 at the door. Be sure to also check out this year’s VIP package that includes a VIP tasting area opening one hour before Brewfest begins. Those tickets need to be purchased by Noon on Friday.
Ticket locations to redeem online tickets or purchased tickets will open at noon on Saturday and include: Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St., Pocatello-Chubbuck of Commerce, 324 S. Main St., Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., and Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St. You must have a picture ID (even if you purchased on-line) and be 21+ years of age or older.
Locations and Brewers include:
Jim Dandy Brewing – pouring their beer and Idaho Brewing Company will be there, too.
Portneuf Valley Brewing – pouring 11 of their beers.
Center Street Club House – Kona Brewing, Red Hook, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Anheuser-Busch Craft Beers.
Hooligans – Snake River Brewing, Deschutes Brewing.
Club Charley's – Iron Horse Brewing, Sawtooth Brewing.
Barricade – Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
Cue & Brews – Bitter Root Brewing.
The Office Bar – Lagunitas Brewing Co., Mad Swede Brewing
Odyssey Bar – Sierra Nevada, Payette Brewing.
First National Bar – Tricksters Brewing Co., Madison River Brewing, Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company.
Elks Lodge – Mike’s Hard Cider, White Claw, Uinta Brewing, Mother Earth Brewing.
The Union Taproom – Hop Valley Brewing, 2 Towns Ciderhouse
The Yellowstone Restaurant – Melvin Brewing, Cascade Lakes.
Off the Rails Brewing – Wildlife Brewing, Snow Eagle Brewing.
Station Square – Revision Brewing.
PV's Uncorked on Main – Boston Beer Company.
Villano's Italian – Woodland Empire Brewing.
The Bourbon Barrel – Grand Teton Brewing.
Star Route Brewery – Shades Brewing.
The Oasis – Wallace Brewing, 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
Grecian Key Restaurant – Roadhouse Brewing Co.
VIP Tasting Event opens at the Old Town Pavilion at Noon featuring Wanderlust. Please visit Gate City Brewfest on Facebook for information about the 8 specially selected craft beers that will be available along with information about the Tap Take Over happening on Friday evening hosted by Watkins Distributing and Wanderlust.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, Oasis Sports Bar, Union Taproom, Portneuf Valley Brewing, First National Bar, Center Street Clubhouse, will all be hosting live music or DJ’s during Gate City Brewfest on Saturday. Watch the Idaho State Journal this week for the Official Brewfest Event Guide.
More this week:
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main, features drip coffee, mochas, lattes, Italian Sodas, and sodas with 82 delicious gourmet flavors to choose along with coffee ice cubes, cold brew, Nitro Brew, student discounts and loyalty cards. Enjoy a sweet treat including muffins, cookies, scones and more. Dog-friendly, too. And, Main Steam has recently teamed up with Affinity Internet to bring you a high-speed internet special. Cups at Main Steam now feature a hot-band offering $50 off when you purchase any new internet service from Affinity. Enjoy coffee, have a treat and save money on your monthly internet bill with Main Steam Coffee and Desserts and Affinity Internet.
Donut Bros. located at 401 N. Arthur, across from Pocatello High School is now serving soft serve ice cream in cones and bowls with a variety of toppings. Fresh, hot, delicious mini-donuts, ice cream and daily lunch specials. You should stop in and visit Donut Bros. this week.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho, in partnership with H& R Block is offering a tax assistance program. Those with a “simple return” can file federal and state returns at no cost. For more information please visit, https://conta.cc/2utahyc.
Tuesday night is Science Night at Jim Dandy Brewing. Join Zoo Idaho for awesome science trivia questions and an engineering challenge. 7:30pm $15/team. Supporting our Zoo and enjoying hand-crafted, local beer. That’s a great combination and a fun way to spend a Tuesday evening.
Idaho's Antique Row will host a one-day event on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Re-home, Re-purpose, Reuse, Recycle! Shop Idaho's Antique Row for special sale items throughout the day. Visit each location for your chance to win great prizes! Be sure to visit: Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main; Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main; Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., will be hosting paint classes on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Check out the projects available and register to create your own masterpiece at www.grapevangogh.com .
At Portneuf Valley Brewing, Friday night join your friends for dinner and dancing with Soul Full of Blues performing in The Loft from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. On Saturday PVB will be a ticket location for Gate City Brewfest and will feature not only their six regular beers, but also 5 brewers' specials for the fest! The fun classic rock band, Better with Beer will be performing for an early Brewfest show from 2 to 3 p.m. in The Loft and again for a Brewfest after-party from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Both evening shows are FREE!
