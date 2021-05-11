POCATELLO — As with many good stories, this one began when Tiphanie Anirah fell in love — with African meat pies, that is.
While she was a student at Idaho State University, she became friends with some people in the African Student Association.
“Eleven years ago, I came in contact with students from Africa and became familiar with their culture and fell in love with it,” she said.
After discovering some traditional African dishes, Anirah started making African meat pies and other dishes at home so she could introduce them to her friends and family.
“Then one of my friends asked me to cook some certain dishes and he really liked them and suggested to me that I should have a business,” she said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, why not?’”
Thus, CreeAnna’s LLC was born in July 2020.
The business sells meat pies — a flaky, handmade pastry stuffed with meat, vegetables and African spices that is usually eaten as a snack or for lunch — as well as cookies, sweet breads, cakes and chin chin, which are small, fried, doughnut-like treats native to West Africa.
“I was a little bit hesitant about just cookies or just bread because there are a lot of places around town that sell those things, so I wanted to be a little bit more unique,” Anirah said.
She currently works out of her home, and customers can pick up orders at 350 W. Maple St. in Pocatello after ordering on the website: creeannasllc.com. Orders can take up to two days to complete, and people can select a time to pick their food up when they check out.
Since it’s rare to find an African meat pie in the Gate City, Anirah says she’s using her business to introduce people’s taste buds to something they might not otherwise have an opportunity to try.
“They’re so fun to make and they’re really good and they’re unique because they have an African touch to it, meaning spices,” she said of the meat pies. “You really can’t find any around here that are made fresh.”
CreeAnna’s — coined after Anirah’s own middle name — has been pretty successful so far despite launching in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was actually very shocked at how busy I was,” she said. “I’ve been keeping pretty consistent over the year, so that’s good news.”
She fulfills a handful of orders each week, and she’s expecting the business to grow.
Within the next couple years, Anirah would like to open a storefront.
“That’s the main goal is to have a storefront — an actual, physical shop,” she said.
For now, she’s just excited to offer something new for the palates of Pocatello’s residents.
“I’m just really happy to open a business here in the community and to have another local business for people to choose from, to have a unique shop in town,” Anirah said. “I’m just really happy to provide that.”
For more information and to order some meat pies for yourself, visit creeannasllc.com.