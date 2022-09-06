Abracadabra’s to reopen Friday

For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month.

