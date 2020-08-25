POCATELLO — If you walk into a dance class in Pocatello these days, you will notice some changes.
How can ballroom dancers work on their movements without partners? How can ensemble dancers practice interacting while staying at least 6 feet apart? How can a dance studio make sure that no one who is not dancing lingers in the building? How do you hold performances if audience members have to stay 6 feet apart?
After the studios were closed down from mid-March until early June, they had to figure out how to adjust to the new world.
Linda Larsen teaches several forms of dance at The Leavitt Center, an organization that brings several kinds of art education to kids, at 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello.
Larsen said she had to change the way the classes are taught.
“So much of dance, and so much of the arts, is to really kind of look into yourself and see how you could reimagine just about any step, how you could reimagine — what more can I bring to this art form?” she said. “… Even though this has been really hard, it has also given the kids an amazing chance to reach deeper than they ever thought they could.”
Larsen has had her students experiment with dancing while social distancing.
“They stay in their little 6-foot bubble, but we had them kind of try and interact with each other,” she said. “And it was kind of like art imitating life, because that’s how we've been through this pandemic. They had to stay away but still try and interact with each other. It was very interesting to see how they expressed that through their art form and how they expressed that through dance.”
The dance became a commentary about the pandemic, Larsen said.
Her group has focused on different ways that they can perform for people since the start of the pandemic.
There is a local woman who has cancer and wanted to travel to Disneyland but was unable to, Larsen said.
“A lot of the girls are singers, dancers, actresses. We have a group of performers that can be Disney princesses or Disney characters," Larsen said. "A lady in town did some sidewalk chalk art for (the woman with cancer), and they took her this painting of Disneyland, and we had all of our princesses up there,” Larsen said. “So in a very small way, they were able to really change someone's life and really feel the impact of what they can do to support other people and to give back and to really understand that it isn't always about me — that I need to take care of other people.”
Lori Head is the owner of Mind Your Body at 234 S. Main St. in Pocatello, which offers multiple classes, including yoga, pilates and dance. Head teaches several classes, including ballroom dance.
“For my ballroom classes, we did some time that we worked on just individual steps," Head said. "So we didn’t partner. And then that kept everybody social distancing, of course, and not touching."
Now she teaches the first half of the ballroom dance class with dancers just working on their own, and in the second half dancers can work with partners or stay by themselves, depending on what they are comfortable with.
Most people are comfortable enough to work with a partner now, but some still prefer to dance individually and some have chosen to still remain home, Head said.
Sergiu Brindusa is the co-owner and co-artistic director of Alliance Academy of Dance at 200 E. Pine St. in Pocatello. He also teaches ballet.
Alliance Academy of Dance is conducting classes as usual but has enforced drastic social distancing rules outside of class in addition to disinfecting more, Brindusa said.
“We don't allow the families and parents to come in anymore to the building. … We have a couple lounge areas where they were congregating before and waiting for their kids or watching through the windows … but none of that's happening right now,” Brindusa said. “We simply just cut (down) on foot traffic. … There is a one-way traffic through the studio. So basically, if you come in, you come out the other side. That's it; you don't come back in. So you're here only for that limited period of time, no lingering. And we have sealed off some congregating areas.”
He continued, “We have done absolutely everything that we can humanly do to control the flow and the traffic, control the closeness as much as possible. But, as you know, with any form of physical activity, closeness is one of those things that you have to have. I mean, it's like how do you play basketball without closeness? I would like to see if a person can come up with that. I don't think so.”
Social distancing changed the way Alliance Academy will hold performances, Brindusa said.
“The biggest and the saddest thing is that the theaters are closed. So we weren't able to perform our spring production of ‘Swan Lake,’ which is a major production, a full-length ballet, with sets and scenery and the whole shebang,” Brindusa said. “We were not able to go to those conventions and competitions where we are always recognized as a very talented and reputable studio. So it was sad for them, you know? It was sad for the kids. It was sad for their families.”
He continued, “We had this logistical nightmare unfolding in front of (us) because some things we paid for, some things we were paying for and so on and so forth. … If you reserve all the sets and scenery from a company to put on your production, you have to call them and you have to tell them, ‘Look, I'm sorry, but we're gonna have to put this on hold.’”
Alliance Academy of Dance reserved time at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, an outdoor venue, to hold performances on Aug. 7 and 8, which allowed for social distancing.
“We're very grateful that we were able to do that. We've taken everything we couldn't do this year, and we've kind of put it all together in the recital performance and in the concept performance,” Bridusa said. “It's an open air amphitheater. So people can stay separated and it’s outside and it’s in the evening. … We are able to do abbreviated pieces from ‘Swan Lake,’ and the competitive groups are dancing their pieces and their solos and their variations in ballet. So (it was) a very, very nice experience nonetheless.”
Alliance Academy of Dance will still have to see what happens with the annual “Nutcracker” performance, but Brindusa said that dancers are resilient and the future is hopeful.
“I'm very confident that people are going to get through this, and I think that there will be better days ahead,” Brindusa said. “I think that right now it’s uncertain, but things will come back to normal. They have to, they just have to, and people should just have a little courage and make good decisions.”