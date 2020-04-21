AMERICAN FALLS — An American Falls 3D manufacturing company is busy not only making custom parts for its customers, but giving away masks to law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders on the front lines of fighting the deadly coronavirus. They also provide them for the elderly in nursing homes.
So far JawsTec, which works with customers all over the country, has given away about 200 face masks, according to Marketing Manager Amy Kress.
“They’ve been very thankful, very excited that they have something to help protect them during this crisis,” she said. “They take care of the community, and we want to make sure they are taken care of and are safe.”
The company, which has been operating for about two years in American Falls, has been making the masks since about early March after it found out there was shortage and that COVID-19 was moving into the state, she said. Since then, it’s been hearing from people all over the country.
The current owners of JawsTec are the former owners of the Bully Dog automotive technology.
Kress said the company wants to ensure people have what they need.
“We want to make sure our front-line people are taken care of, and we want to make sure they are safe so they can get home of their families every night,” Kress said.
The masks are made to be as simple and as easy as possible to sterilize. They have a removable front that holds in the replaceable filter. So it's easy to swap out.
“The nice thing with our masks is they are reusable so all they have to do is replace the filter,” Kress said. “It’s very convenient versus a mask you can use and throw away.”
If first responders need masks, all they need to do is get in touch with the company, Kress said.
The company also recently donated dozens of masks to a fire department in Wyoming.
The company uses nylon to make the masks and can 3D print about 200 per build. It takes about two to three days all told to finish a new batch.
She said the company plans to provides free masks to first responders for as long as they’re needed. Typically the masks run about $25 when sold on their website.
The company first started making the masks when it realized there was a shortage and that the company could step up and help out.
She said a lot of first responders even offer to pay them for the masks.
“We said absolutely not,” she said. “We are donating these to you.”
She said there is no current ending date for the mask donation program.
“The company plans to offer it for as long as it’s needed,” she said.
The company is at 2839 Highway 39 in American Falls.