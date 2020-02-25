POCATELLO — The updates to Station Square in Old Town Pocatello are chugging right along.
Squared: The Pocatello Coworking Space is off the the races, Crafted: A Beverage Co. recently received its beer and wine license and is planning a rebranding, and renovations have finally started on the upper floor apartments.
“Long story short, Station Square will have almost a complete reboot where not only are you getting everything that you liked about Station Square, but now there’s going to be all these other elements that really kind of make up the parts and pieces of Squared,” said Ron Torres, the new community manager and co-owner of Squared.
Additionally, a big partnership is being finalized that will coincide with the opening of the Squared headquarters on the main floor of Station Square, and Denis Clijsters, who co-owns Station Square and Squared, is encouraging the public to stay tuned for that announcement.
The people behind Squared say Pocatello is the next big place for a growing group of Americans who call themselves digital nomads.
According to management services provider MBO Partners, “Digital nomads are a population of independent workers who choose to embrace a location-independent, technology-enabled lifestyle that allows them to travel and work remotely, anywhere in the world.”
The company’s research says 4.8 million Americans describe themselves as digital nomads and that as many as 17 million would like to one day be nomadic. Nomadic workers comprise a wide variety of age groups, professions and socioeconomic classes. Two-thirds are male and one-third are female. More than half are over the age of 38.
THE ‘PLACE BETWEEN PLACES’
Part of the reason behind the surge in nomadic workers is because of an increase in coworking spaces like Squared in the U.S. and abroad. Coworking spaces allow people without a traditional office to have a professional home base — whether they’re traveling through town or they’re locals who need a space to get a business off the ground or they’re people who work from home and just need get out of the house.
Torres, who until recently had spent three and a half years traveling across the U.S. in a van, says Pocatello is the perfect place for nomads.
“The van life movement, or the nomad movement, is kind of a community that really capitalizes on coworking spaces, and we think Pocatello is perfectly positioned to be a breakthrough city for that,” said Torres, who is a Pocatello native. “It’s because of our deep connection to the outdoors and some of the amazing spaces outside. So if you are a digital nomad of any sort, whether that’s a computer programmer, entrepreneur, you own your own business or are a content and creative professional, you can come here for a couple months and use this as a hub city that gives you access to everything you want to have unfold.”
Clijsters said he saw a similar community in Bansko, Bulgaria, become a hub for digital nomads and for coworking.
“It has a lot of the same features as this place: beautiful nature, half an hour away you get the hot springs, skiing, which we also have, and it’s affordable,” he said. “Some nomads make a lot of money, and some of them just make $1,000, $2,000 a month, which is fine to still live a cool life, but not in Seattle maybe.”
Torres says the types of places people are being drawn to now are changing. Instead of seeking out a big, bustling city, more and more people are seeking out “the places between places”: places that are more low-key, authentic and friendly. When Torres was circling the country in a van, those communities became the ones that stood out to him the most.
“I feel like Pocatello is literally the perfect place between places,” Torres said. “It is the spot between all of these other spots. That used to be something that felt like an obstacle, but now it’s going to become the advantage for us. The warm hug that coming back home has given me even in the last month and a half, I feel more invigorated as an entrepreneur. I feel like we’ve started four businesses in the span of a month. The fever of opportunity is bubbling within us right now, and I think that won’t be exclusive to us. I think pretty much anybody who touches ground in Squared sees the culture that we’re really starting to cultivate.”
Jeremy Schulz, a digital nomad who is currently using Squared as his home base, compared Pocatello to Bend, Oregon, as it was a decade or two ago. Once a sleepy mountain town, Bend is now teeming with people and businesses and has become a huge destination for nomads and regular tourists alike.
“It’s the new Bend,” Schulz said. “I’ve been here for what? Like a week? And I fell in love with (Pocatello). This place is awesome.”
Schulz recently finished a solo 3,100-mile walk from the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City to the Sundial Bridge in Redding, California, that took him six months to complete. He’s in town filming a documentary about his trek with Torres’ storytelling agency The Story Boys, and they’re using the facilities at Squared to make movie magic happen.
During his cross-country walk, Schulz saw a lot of different communities — and a lot of work going into making previously downtrodden towns lively again.
“Going across the U.S., you are very much in touch with how people live,” he said. “It’s kind of fascinating because there are a handful of towns that are kind of like (Pocatello) that were at one point dilapidated and are being revitalized. … I feel like there’s a new insurgent of connection and community coming through America that’s very organic. It’s not just here, but I have seen what is happening here in many places.”
Torres is excited about Squared's potential to transform the Gate City.
“I am so excited to be community manager because … a strong coworking space almost feels like a family,” he said. “It’s a family of very innovative, very dedicated, very focused professionals of all sorts of different types that unify under this overall intention, which is to really make something of this space and have this space be an epicenter that has ripples across the entire city. It could go really fast because once you get a place like this, all the other pieces start falling into place and suddenly the city’s transformed, and I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it in Georgia. I’ve seen it in Missoula, Montana. I’ve seen this work, and it’s crazy to think that this could work the best that I’ve ever seen it here in my hometown of Pocatello.”
SQUARED SPECIFICS
Some of the specifics of Squared are starting to come together after months of getting the organization off the ground. Right now, Torres said 10 to 15 people use the coworking space on a daily basis, and some days swell up to 25 people — especially on Wednesdays, which is a free coworking day for anyone to try out.
Clijsters said there are lots of resources around Squared for people to take advantage of. There is an attorney on site, and a woman who helps businesses get off the ground. Additionally, Squared can help people get in contact with other programs — such as the Small Business Development Center — that can push small businesses in the right direction.
“You could walk into this place with a napkin and come out the other side with a business model, a plan, structure, marketing, advertising, direction,” said local artist Nick Hottmann, who is a co-founder of Squared and will be working at Crafted as well.
Pricing for Squared starts at $50 a month, which gives people access to the coworking space during normal office hours. For $100 a month, you get 24-hour access to the building.
Torres wants to dispel the myth that coworking spaces are purely for Silicon Valley-type startups.
“Honestly, the industries that Southeast Idaho has always depended on and thrived with, they’re getting their disruptions happening and they’ll need a space like this, too,” he said.
Torres has been working hard to make the space feel more like home. Squared has been finding comfortable thrifted furniture to put throughout the building, and they’ve even added a shuffleboard table to the mezzanine level, which will also eventually be a space for people to showcase their products and potentially a home to smaller food carts.
They are also planning to add a selfie wall complete with neon-style LED lights, and there will be more art — from small murals to cased-in exhibits — on display throughout the building.
“Any little pocket of transformation we can do, we’re going to do,” Torres said.
Hottmann is undertaking a huge mural project on the back side of Station Square. Before the weather got too cold, Hottmann finished the ombré background of the mural, and when spring hits he’ll start painting again.
The basement of Station Square is set to become a makerspace and art studio.
“Along with coworking spaces, makerspaces are pretty rampant around the country, too,” Torres said. “Having those services for craftsmen of various different types all working together, all those things can start showing up in a space like this. It becomes an entry in.”
Squared has several different wings, and each will have its own type of professionals working there.
“Each wing has its own layout, which then dictates how we want the workflow to be,” Torres said. “… Each wing has its own vibe and energy, so you will see all the app developers in one space, all the creative professionals in another space, all the ag people in another space, but that’s a good thing in my opinion. Separate but equal but all intermingling in a grander space.”
One section of Squared is laid out with full-sized offices for businesses that are farther along in their processes. There, they can have their own space, plus room for a few employees.
Torres has set aside a space that he wants to be a living room/library space, complete with books that will help businesses. Eventually, there will also be showers and a laundry facility, which will be another draw for digital nomads.
On the main floor of Station Square, there will be new video production and podcast studios. The podcast studio has a window looking out onto the main floor, and Torres plans to put an “on air” sign in the window and encourage passersby to look in at what’s going on.
The next major step for Station Square is to complete the apartments on the upper floor.
Station Square was originally built as the Fargo Department Store and was remodeled into Station Square about 40 years ago, according to information previously provided by Clijsters. Since that remodel, the apartments on the top floor have remained empty and virtually untouched. Now that's finally changing.
The apartments will be called the Stafford Apartments, which is their original name. Once the renovations are complete, Station Square will be a perfect place to work, live and play.
“We’re going to be the training wheels for somebody to understand what urban living feels like,” Torres said.
Clijsters said the loan for the apartments was approved in late January, and work has finally begun. There are 22 apartments total, and Clijsters said he is hoping to have a first batch of apartments available to rent within 12 to 18 months and to have the whole project finished in 18 to 24 months.
“Coworking at its best is one part corporate office space, one part university environment, one part almost an Airbnb-hostel kind of vibe, and then the other part being essentially an event space,” Torres said.
The Main Street side of Station Square will be undergoing a bit of a makeover as well: The old canvas awnings are set to be replaced with new aluminum ones.
There are “thousands of little things,” Clijsters said.
CRAFTED REBRANDING
Crafted: A Beverage Co. has been open on the main floor of Station Square for several months now, but with the recent approval of its beer and wine license, it’s ready for a rebranding.
“We’re going to do a new business concept with it,” Hottmann said. “We’re keeping it still Crafted, but there’s a lot of changes, and a lot of that change is going to help launch the platform for diversity in (Squared) with the variety of things that we’re going to be offering.”
Hottmann said the new Crafted will have its hard opening on March 1.
It will be open until 9 p.m., making it available to people who want to be there a little later, but not so late that it becomes part of Old Town’s nightlife. Those who want to stay longer will be able to go to the new microbrewery, Off The Rails, located next door.
As part of the rebranding, Crafted will be offering things it hasn’t before: Italian sodas, boba teas and protein shakes will all be on the menu, as well as coffee and, of course, beer and wine.
Crafted will also have new food items available and will be specializing in grab-and-go cuisine. Hottmann said they want to give the people who live, work and go to school in Old Town an easy food option.
“We’re going to be offering casual, quick-stop foods — hot dogs, breakfast burritos, corn dogs, popcorn — and then we’re going to have a gourmet option where you can have a chocolate or a caramel drizzle on the popcorn,” Hottmann said. “These are things that are easily portable but also cost-effective. That way a kid doesn’t have to come down here and spend more than $5 to get a Coke and a burrito or a Coke and a hot dog.”
Right now, Hottmann said, many people leave Old Town when looking for a place to grab a bite to eat. He’s hoping Crafted will keep people downtown for lunch.
“If we can offer at least something that helps retain some of these businesses — so the bank (employees) can walk across the street and get a cup of coffee or a Coke or a burrito or an Italian soda or something like that — then that’s business that’s being retained in Old Town,” Hottmann said.
Crafted has a new look, too: To get its beer and wine license, they had to put up a railing to separate the beverage area from the rest of Station Square.
“You can really sense the space now,” Torres said. “Station Square has always been what people view as a daytime space and just having Station Square at night exist a little bit more, I think this is going to be a step in that direction.”
With all the new updates happening at Station Square, Torres hopes Squared, Crafted and everything else will be a benefit to Old Town.
“We’re team Pocatello,” he said. “We’re not trying to come in and have a venture in our own insular way. … All ships rise, in our opinion. With all the cool things happening at once (in Old Town), it’s pretty exciting to think about what a year looks like from here.”