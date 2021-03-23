Peter C. Kole is one of the Idaho State University College of Business’s most generous alumni. Since his graduation in 1963, Kole and his wife, Nancy, have established nine endowments within the college, in addition to numerous other contributions to other campus programs. Many of these scholarships have been named after individuals Kole admires at the University or in his personal life. On Thursday, Kole’s latest scholarship was announced in the name of the College of Business dean, the “Peter C. Kole – Dr. C. Shane Hunt Scholarship Endowment.”
“It is difficult for me to fully express how appreciative I am to my friend, Peter Kole for his incredibly generous support of the Idaho State University College of Business,” Hunt said. “I am honored that Peter chose to name the scholarship for me and extraordinarily thankful that his gift will benefit our students forever.”
This scholarship will benefit College of Business students who are single parents or the children of a single parent.
In the past year, the College of Business was able to award over $16,000 in scholarships to 13 students from Kole’s eight previous endowments. Recipients of these awards were so appreciative of the support that several of them have noted their desire to return the favor to future Bengals once they have the means to do so.
“The impact that Peter and Nancy Kole have had on our students at Idaho State University cannot be overstated,” said College of Business Director of Development, Catherine Rider. “Through their generosity, we are able to award thousands of dollars in scholarships to students in the College of Business, the College of Education and Athletics every year. We wish to express our sincere thanks to the Kole’s for this new scholarship endowment and for everything they do to support our students across campus.”
Before recently retiring, Kole owned and operated Paramount Metal Products in Cleveland, Ohio, for over 40 years. Kole’s success has led to his selection as a past recipient of the Idaho State University College of Business Professional Achievement Award, the Distinguished Alumnus Award and an Honorary Doctorate.