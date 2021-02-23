POCATELLO — We’ve all been in the place Shalea Taysom found herself a couple summers ago: She was bored.
But instead of passing the time on the couch, she decided she was going to make a scarf — despite not knowing the first thing about knitting. Thankfully, YouTube can teach you anything.
“I went to Walmart, grabbed the first knitting needles and yarn I could find, and after a couple of months, I finished my scarf,” Taysom writes on her website. “Not going to lie, it was not the prettiest thing. There were lots of random holes, it was an oblong, weird shape, and it took me a long time to finish.”
From there, her skills blossomed, and she began to make hats as gifts for family members.
Taysom had one hat she wore around the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus in Rexburg, and she says people would ask her where she got it from. When she told them she made it herself, people began to ask if she could make hats for them as well. Thus her business, Idaho Stitched, was born.
“I started making them for other people and eventually people were like, ‘Do you have a website?’ It just kind of evolved after that,” Taysom told the East Idaho Business Journal. “I started making a lot of them and made a website and got an Instagram, and it grew from there."
It’s now been a little more than a year since she opened shop, and Taysom, an Inkom native and Pocatello resident, says business has been good. Given the nature of the business, it also gives her a lot of flexibility.
“It’s awesome because I can take it with me wherever I want,” she said. “I can take it in the car if we’re going on a road trip or if I’m waiting in line at the store. I shamelessly knit in public all the time. I’m not just tied down to working in an office or at my house. I can take it anywhere I want because it’s literally just my needles and the yarn. When we go camping or hiking, it’s so cool to sit up in the mountains somewhere and be able to be working.”
Taysom knows just how important it is to have warm gear when doing activities outside.
“I grew up skiing, biking, camping and being outside a lot,” she said. “... I always had hats and I liked to wear them, and it makes such a difference if you have good clothing and good gear to enjoy doing things outside especially in the winter. If I didn’t have outdoor activities in the winter, then I would hate it probably, but because I do and I know how to dress for it and I know how big of a difference nice gear makes, it’s just a game changer.”
Because of her love of the outdoors, creating hats that are functional for outdoor activities is paramount for Taysom.
“I wanted something that would be functional as well as cute,” she said. “I tried to get the sizing down and I used materials like the wool and the chunky yarn, so it’s super thick and it’s super warm. They are made to take out hiking. They are made to take out and do things, not just to wear to the grocery store. ... Just trying to make it as functional as possible, so they can be used to look good while you’re out doing those activities to enjoy being outside more and be comfortable.”
Taysom’s knitted beanies run from about $35 to about $65. The cost is determined by the amount of time it takes to make the hat and the cost of the materials. Taysom says the yarn selection in Southeast Idaho is limited so she has to order some of them online, which adds to the cost. But she has also gotten pretty efficient at making the hats.
“I’m down to where I can make a hat in usually between one to two hours,” she said.
Taysom creates her own designs for the hats, and she also makes the pom poms to adorn the tops of her knitted creations.
“I like to create my own designs, so I’m always trying out new stuff and it’s been super fun,” she said. “... After that, I also make my own poms, so I make the yarn pom poms, and I just learned how to make the faux fur pom poms that everyone loves.”
Taysom can also do custom orders.
“Usually, I have just a one-size-fits-all that fits an average adult woman’s head, but if someone’s like, ‘I have a big head, can you make me a bigger hat?’ I can do that. Or like, ‘Hey, I have a small head,’ I can adjust the size,” she said. “I have, up to this point, mostly done custom orders for younger girls and toddlers and babies. But this year that is something I’d like to do more is just have more of those on my website — to have more sizes available if the demand is there."
She added, "What I usually do is I’ll have them pick a design either off my website or my Instagram profile or whatever that I’ve done in the past and then the colors. I only have so many designs that I can do and I only have so many colors available. So they can be like, ‘I liked this design but can you do it in yellow?’ or ‘I liked this pattern. Can you do it with this type of pom pom with a stripe in it?’”
As her business grows, Taysom is considering branching out into other items other than just knitted hats.
“We have started to think of some other ideas,” she said. “I don’t know if I want to stick to headwear, like maybe ball caps or headbands or something like that, but still keep it focused on functional outdoor headwear for women. I just want people to look cute outside, that’s what it comes down to."
She added, "This last fall, I knitted these little pumpkins as home decor and those were super popular and it attracted a lot of people to follow me. That was where a lot of my growth came from. I have thought about maybe doing some other handmade home decor because people really like that unique texture, handmade. We’ll see where it goes. Like I said, it’s still a pretty young business, so I have lots of ideas. I don’t think I’ll ever really expand it beyond just me. I want to keep it small enough that I can be the creator and the designer and have my personal touch.”
For more information or to order a hat of your own, visit idahostitched.com. The business can also be found at instagram.com/idaho.stitched and facebook.com/idaho.stitched.