POCATELLO — After nearly 50 years, the Pressbox in Pocatello is under new ownership.
John Kalivas, who operated the restaurant for over 30 years after it was handed down to him by his late father Bill Kalivas, has sold the business to a local investment group.
“There has been quite a few people who have wanted to buy it over the years but it just never came through,” John Kalivas said. “I got cancer about a year and a half ago and went through radiation and have just been in the business for so long.”
He added jokingly, “My dad forgot to give me a 401K and these guys that bought it gave me one so I made the decision to sell. It was awfully hard to do it though.”
The Pressbox, 1257 Yellowstone Ave., has been the quintessential gathering place for sports fanatics in the Gate City area since Bill Kalivas founded the restaurant and bar in 1973. Like many of the oldest restaurants in Pocatello, if the walls at Pressbox could talk the stories would be seemingly endless.
It seems as if every inch of the building is covered in local and regional sports memorabilia, including gear from all three local high schools, Idaho State University, the elder Kalivas' favorite college team in the Wyoming Cowboys and even a few professional football teams. The exterior walls feature hand-painted professional and college sports team logos.
It’s served as a second home to many over the years, but nobody’s time at the sports bar rivals that of John Kalivas', who spent the latter half of his adolescence living in the brick home right next door.
“My dad was kind of a visionary guy,” John said. “I was going into the seventh grade, my sister Barbara was going to be a sophomore in high school and my sister Rose was going to be a freshman in college. We had a family meeting and he said, ‘I'm buying this place. I'm going to make a sports bar out of it and we’re going to live in the house next to it.' We all kind of pooped our pants a little bit but it all worked out. I got on my bike and rode out there and it was the second to last building on Yellowstone Avenue at the time. I thought we were moving out to the country.”
John said they once had a little fenced-in backyard at their home, but the ever popular Pressbox required additional parking and the backyard was the first to become asphalt. Back in the day, the Pressbox was known more as a bar that served food.
“We had pool tables and darts, that kind of stuff,” John said. “It was definitely a little more rowdy, but over the years it slowly progressed into more of a restaurant that sold alcohol.”
Madi Kalivas, John's daughter and the current front of the house manager at the Pressbox, said the transition from a bar to a restaurant has attracted more families over the years.
“With it becoming more of a restaurant it's become a family place as well,” she said. “Lots of people bring their kids and even a lot of kids my age are like, 'Oh, I grew up at the Pressbox.'”
John started working at the Pressbox immediately after his dad opened it, bicycling to the sports bar during his lunch break from school to wash dishes for 45 minutes and then back again after school for more dishes and other odds and ends that Bill said needed his attention. John worked other jobs during high school but returned as a bartender and cook in college. He ran the restaurant until he was 63 years old — about 33 years to be exact.
The Pressbox was the first bar in Pocatello to adopt a no-smoking policy in 2006.
“I thought it was going to be the worst decision that I ever made and it was actually the best decision,” John said. “Kids can go in there and little league football and baseball teams can stop in after practice or games and enjoy some sports and a great meal.”
The Pressbox’s connection with ISU goes back to the days when Bill Kalivas announced games for the school in the early 1980s.
“Oh yeah, it’s huge,” John said when asked to describe the Pressbox’s relationship with ISU. “My dad was an announcer and he used to do a few games for them back in the day. We've always had a connection with them. I've grown to become friends with 90 percent of the head coaches.”
It’s not just the locals that love the Pressbox, a restaurant that boasts a menu as large as a 315-pound offensive tackle. You can't go wrong with the appetizer sampler or the black and bleu steak sandwich.
The sports bar has attracted some big names over the years, including Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Kenny Stabler, country music sensation Garth Brooks and current Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis. The old-timers will remember names like Bubby Brister and Rocky Bleier, NFL players from the '70s and '80s who visited the Pressbox.
“We’ve also had a ton of pro football scouts stop in while they were looking at ISU football players,” John said. “It truly is a gathering place for sports fans.”
John sold the Pressbox on Dec. 2. The same group of local investors that recently purchased Club 91, which is located next door to the Pressbox, bought the sports bar, too. Though the restaurant will be under new ownership, both of John’s children, Madi and Skylar, will continue operating the business for the foreseeable future. Skylar will serve as the kitchen manager.
Madi says the new owners plan to complete some updates and renovations at the Pressbox, but other than that things will remain mostly the same moving forward. John said in addition to his father, two sisters and children, his life running the Pressbox wouldn’t have been possible without his wife Erica.
“I met some incredible people and made some amazing memories at the Pressbox over the years,” he said. “But now it's time for me to retire, to focus on my health and start living my life. Just know the Pressbox is in good hands.”
