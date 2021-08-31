The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) recently awarded $7.36 million in grants to nonprofit organizations working to draw more visitors to the state’s destinations and businesses.
The tourism marketing funds are part of the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program.
“Our wonderful Idaho travel and tourism industry has been a major contributor to Idaho’s economy. And it is amazing that we had a record year during a worldwide pandemic. We appreciate all the hard work by our many stakeholders and team members to overcome extraordinary challenges,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said in an Idaho Tourism news release. “Excelling at tourism, our state’s third largest industry, has a large, positive impact on communities and businesses across Idaho. Our Commerce Department and the Idaho Travel Council are focused on marketing tourism and our grant program expands awareness and influences travel to our state’s incredible destinations.”
ITC awarded $1.75 million to local and regional tourism development organizations in Regions 5 and 6 — Southeast and East Idaho, respectively — this year, including:
- Southeast Idaho High Country Tourism, $173,522
- Greater Pocatello Convention & Visitors Bureau, $259, 478
- Bear Lake Valley Convention and Visitor Bureau, $49,000
- Yellowstone-Teton Territory, $630,127.61
- Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, $447,900
- Teton Regional Economic Coalition Inc., $191,106.24
Destiny Egley, grant manager for Southeast Idaho High Country Tourism, said the funds will help them in their efforts to promote travel and tourism throughout Southeast Idaho — a main corridor into West Yellowstone.
They attend international and regional travel shows, produce videos, maintain a website and use a combination of digital, print and radio ads to let people know everything the area has to offer and, hopefully, get them to stop by.
“We have hot springs, hiking, biking and a lot of outdoor recreation and wide open spaces,” Egley said, adding that they’ve promoted more outdoor activities recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’ve highlighted the region’s trail-riding, hunting and fishing opportunities, as well as its reservoirs.
“(We say), ‘Here’s all the things you can come and see in our region on your way to and from West Yellowstone,’” Egley said.
She says tourism is important to the area. It not only provides funds to maintain outdoor amenities, which have become even more vital during the pandemic, but it also strengthens local businesses and provides more jobs in small communities.
“Without tourism, a lot of businesses wouldn’t be here,” Egley said.
Tourism is a $3.7 billion industry in Idaho, according to Idaho Tourism officials.
They say Idaho Commerce — Tourism Development activities are funded by a 2 percent traveler’s tax collected at hotels, motels, vacation rentals and campgrounds. Forty-five percent of the collected funds go toward statewide programs focused on international and domestic travelers, tour operators, travel agents, travel journalists and content creators. Another 45 percent goes back to communities through the grant program and the last 10 percent is used for administration of the Tourism Development division.
Idaho Tourism officials say 2021 was a banner year for tourism in Idaho.
“Total lodging tax collections for Fiscal Year 2021 reached $14.8 million, reflecting an increase of 8.5 percent over pre-pandemic FY2019 which saw the highest collection numbers in the history of the program,” according to the news release. “FY2021 collections increased 12.9 percent over FY2020.”