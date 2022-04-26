Idaho National Laboratory has released its Fiscal Year 2021 Economic Impact Summary. The report shows the laboratory is the sixth largest employer in Idaho, adding $3.08 billion to Idaho’s gross economic output. As INL develops and grows, so does Idaho’s economy, allowing the lab and supporting businesses to grow simultaneously.
“INL is growing because our world-class staff continues to achieve impactful results for our nation,” said INL Director John Wagner. “Our mission work improves lives and makes our nation safer and more secure. All of us at INL are grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the local, regional and state economies.”
INL’s annual economic impact summary showcases how the lab contributes to Idaho’s economy.
Highlights from the report include:
— INL’s total impact grew by more than $200 million — a 7 percent increase — between FY-2020 and FY-2021.
— INL impacts resulted in an estimated $120 million in state and local tax revenues.
— INL spent $203 million with Idaho businesses.
— Battelle Energy Alliance contributed $627,200 in charitable giving, technology-based economic development grants and K-12 STEM giving.
“We are proud that INL makes such a tremendous economic impact throughout Idaho, and we look forward to exploring how we can continue to support communities throughout the state,” said Marsha McDaniel, senior adviser for economic development at INL.
The FY-2021 Economic Impact Summary is available online. The economic impacts identified in this study include INL operations managed by Battelle Energy Alliance and not the impact of other DOE contractors, the DOE itself or the Naval Reactors Facility.
About Idaho National Laboratory
Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment.