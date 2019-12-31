Created in 1984, the Idaho Eye and Laser Center specializes in ophthalmology. They have clinics and surgery centers in Rexburg, Pocatello and Idaho Falls and cover all of East Idaho.
Craig Bates, the director of the Idaho Eye and Laser Center, began his career in IT and has worked for the company for more than 20 years. He said they even drive up to Salmon to do surgery for people who can’t travel.
“The Idaho Eye Center (located at 2025 E. 17th St. in Idaho Falls) was founded and established by Kenneth W. Turley, M.D., in 1986 for the purpose of providing Southeast Idaho and the adjoining states with medical and surgical eye services under one roof,” according to their website. “The physical facilities contain 14,000 square feet of floor space, two-thirds of which are devoted to clinical ophthalmology, business and reception-related matters. A major add-on and remodel was completed in July 2009.”
The Pocatello location was established in 1999. The company then opened the Rexburg clinic and Ambulatory Surgery Center in January 2009.
“The Idaho Eye Center is pleased to be at the forefront of eye care in the intermountain region,” according to their website. “With rigorous continuing medical education programs, our doctors, nurses and technicians, as well as our business department, stay at the forefront of technology in the use of surgical instruments, lasers (Argon, YAG, and Excimer), computers and clinical instruments such as computerized/automated visual field analyzers, corneal topography instruments, ultrasound biometry and pachymetry, fluorescein angiography, etc”
Bates said the the Idaho Eye Center acts as a referral center.
“So many come to as referrals by local doctors,” he said. “We treat everything: glaucoma, cataracts, anything related to the retina. We do a lot of LASIK, transplants, anything related to ophthalmology.”
The only thing they don’t do is prescribe glasses and contacts.
Bates said he and others at the Idaho Eye Center are proud of their relationship with local optometric physicians. He said they diagnose most of the patients who come to the center for treatment.
“We rely on them a lot to have the knowledge to diagnose patients,” Bates said. “We often co-manage patients. When they send us a patient they’ve been working with for years, we work on laser or whatever surgery and then send the patient back to their original doctor. Optometric physicians are not just glasses and contacts; they do a lot and we like working with them.”
According to the Idaho Eye Center’s website, communication with patients and referring physicians is at the heart of their business.
“We use a variety of methods to educate patients on their conditions/procedure choices and to prepare them with consent information for ocular procedures when necessary,” according to their website. “Prevention of eye disease is stressed, not only one-on-one with each patient encounter, but also by informing the public in general through the use of community lectures.”
For more information on the Idaho Eye Center, visit idahoeyecenter.com