ST. ANTHONY — Randall Smith, the manager of the Silver Horseshoe Inn in St. Anthony, says the long-awaited steakhouse could re-open this spring.
“We hope to have breakfast and lunch ready for the public in spring sometime, hopefully in March or April, but it’s not for sure,” he said.
Smith said the bar is already open for the hotel guests, but it isn’t open to the public yet. The bar has more than a dozen craft beers from all over the region and a diverse selection of wine. Smith said they also plan to bring live music back to the historic building.
“In the back is a big stage and dance floor," he said. "We’ll have billiards, shuffleboard and various other games, too."
The property itself is 110 years old and was built in 1910. The legacy of the Silver Horseshoe Inn began in the early 1900s. In its heyday, the building had a restaurant, bar, live music and a hotel.
“Back in the 1940s, proprietor Roy Powell (father-in-law of the original Mrs. Powell's cinnamon roll franchise), put the Silver Horseshoe Steakhouse and Saloon on the national map,” according to the business’s website. “The food and entertainment were so good that it became a huge deal for cowboys and ranchers from around the country to eat a steak and get their family brand on the wall of the legendary Silver Horseshoe. Today, over four generations of family cattle brands, burned onto 6-inch varnished shingles, still exist on the walls of the restaurant, saloon and dance floor.”
Right now, the main operating attraction is the hotel.
Smith said it’s a boutique hotel with 12 rooms. They’re all professionally decorated and no two rooms are the same. The hotel offers small studios and one-bedroom suites, each with 800 thread count, Egyptian sheets and Turkish cotton towels.
“All our stuff is a little different from other hotels,” he said.
The business is focused on reopening their restaurant that was once known for its premium steak.
“Steak and prime rib will be our forte. We’ll bring in CAB (certified Angus beef),” Smith said. “It’s the top 2 percent of quality beef on the market, and it’s aged beef.”
Smith said it’s been a difficult process remodeling the historic building, blending the old with the new.
"Trying to keep the 6-inch shingles built in the walls with cattle brands was a big deal," he said.
It was once a big deal to have your brand seen at the Silver Horseshoe. Thousands of cattle brands adorn the walls of the Silver Horseshoe Inn, and people often travel to the business just for a look at their ancestor’s cattle brands.
For more information, visit silverhorseshoeinn.com.