POCATELLO — A man known for buying up local properties in need of a little love has taken over ownership of the North Building in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
The building, which was originally built in 1916 and owned by local clothier George H. North, is now co-owned by Denis Clijsters of Bricks & More LLC, who bought it in August.
In the past several years, Bricks & More has also bought the Fargo Building — an apartment building on South Arthur Avenue — and Station Square — a multi-use building on South Main Street that has commercial space on the first two floors and apartments on the upper floor. Both have been undergoing renovations since they were bought in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Now the 35,000-square-foot North Building on the corner of South Arthur Avenue and West Lewis Street is getting that same special treatment.
The first floor of the building is commercial space that is currently home to Henry's Hair Design, Vashti's Esthetics Studio, Buds & Bloomers and Portneuf Sangha, among others. There are nine commercial spaces in all, and one space is currently available to lease.
Clijsters said one of the things that drew him to the North Building is the fact that Henry's Hair Design has been there for a long time.
"That’s a solid business, so I can assume it’s going to be around for a while, so that helps numbers-wise," he said.
Plus, the building is within a block of both the Fargo building and Station Square, "so I still don’t have to touch my car,” Clijsters joked.
The second floor has 15 apartments that are slowly being renovated as tenants move out.
“It’s a lot of apartments, residential apartments, and they’re beautiful,” Clijsters said.
Clijsters says the apartments were in pretty good condition when he bought the building, compared with his other renovation projects.
“I am renovating all the ones that become available to up it a little bit more, but the ones that are rented out are really pretty good — way better than the Fargo used to be (and) obviously better than Station Square because (those) don’t have power or sewage,” he said.
The apartments do still need some work, though, to get up to Clijsters’ standards, such as getting rid of carpet and refinishing the hardwood floors, knocking down some walls, replacing windows, and stripping paint from the original wooden door frames.
“Most of them have carpet we’re moving out, and (we’re) buying a bunch of new windows. They’re old,” Clijsters said. “Everything was painted white, so we’re stripping the wood so it will look back to what it used to look like.”
The apartments — which range from one to three bedrooms — are also a little larger than typical apartments from that era, Clijsters said. All the apartments have Wi-Fi, and Clijsters said his crew is adding a new door security system.
There’s also a small penthouse on the rooftop of the building that is currently windowless but has access to the roof with a great view of Pocatello. Clijsters says he has the windows and plans to install them soon.
Clijsters is a big advocate of cleaning up downtown. The North Building is adjacent to Simplot Square, a park that occasionally attracts some unwanted activity. To make the area more attractive, Clijsters recently hired local artist Nick Hottmann to paint a mural on the north side of the building, which faces the park. The mural took about a week to complete.
“He’s talented. He knows what he’s doing,” Clijsters said of Hottmann.
Now that the mural is done, Clijsters will install lights above each of the five sections of the mural in hopes of decreasing the number of people loitering in the park at night.
The North Building also has one more intriguing aspect: a basement. The official story is that it used to be a dance hall, but Clijsters has a different idea: It was a speakeasy. That’s easy to imagine with the ledges to hold drinks running around the walls and a large ramp in the back room that looks like it was a perfect way to roll in barrels of booze during Prohibition.
“If this is not a speakeasy, then what is this?” Clijsters said.
