POCATELLO — To any tabletop gamers out there looking for dwarf barbarian or gargoyle bard miniatures for their next campaign, one local shop might have just what you’re looking for.
Located at 690 Yellowstone Ave., Suite G, in Pocatello, Dib’s 3D Printing has a wide variety of gaming miniatures for any tabletop role playing games. For those who are not the campaigning type and just need an item that can be 3D printed, you’re also in luck.
“There’s a lot of diversity in 3D printing, and I can do that here,” said one of Dib’s 3D Printing owners, Deneb Edwards. “What’s really cool is that if you need something done, someone has probably done something already that’s close to what you need. And so you just have to go online, do a Google search for whatever it is you’re looking for, and find the file. So that really opens up the world of what you can do with it. It’s not just for tabletop games.”
In the past he’s printed off trophy toppers for a woman who needed it for a chinchilla show, a cap for a man’s snowplow, new pegs for shelving after the original pegs were lost and more. He also has resin and polylactic acid for sale, can repair other people’s 3D printers and offers classes on how to set up printers and files for printing.
“As far as 3D printing goes, the variety is endless,” he said.
Though his 3D printing services are available to anyone, one of the specialties of the shop are RPG miniatures. If someone pops in to browse the shop’s shelves, which offer hundreds of 3D-printed miniatures, and still can’t find that wrymlings-in-a-coat they need for their quest, Edwards isn’t worried. He has access to over 4,000 miniature options and can print off exactly what a customer is needing usually with a fast turn-around.
Edwards opened a physical shop last year with co-owner Michael Collins after seeing success selling his 3D-printed wares at local renaissance fairs and on his Etsy page, Dibs3dprinting, and Facebook page under the same name. Business at the storefront has been ramping up, and customers who pop in quickly learn there’s also more than just 3D printing services and miniatures for sale.
In addition to other fun fantasy-oriented wares — his wife and mother-in-law craft handmade dragon plushies and customizable dice bags — they’ve also got a tavern-themed room available for rent. Customers can book it for games, parties, you name it, and in the next room over is Collins’ specialty: swords.
Swords from numerous beloved fantasy worlds — “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Witcher,” “The Legend of Zelda,” “Demon Slayer” and much more — fill another room, and these are available for purchase.
“One of the things we said for Valentine’s Day was ‘don’t get your significant other chocolate and flowers on Valentine’s Day, that’s too standard. Get them what they really want — a sword,’” Edwards joked.
Several of the swords available are made of Damascus or carbon steel, making them functional, compared to others that are purely ornamental.
“Most swords you buy are decorative,” he said. “If you hit something with them they’ll break. It’s called half-tang. The sword handle isn’t built all the way through, but Damascus swords and carbon steel swords are filled with metal that goes all the way through, so it’s full tang. So they’re functional, and Damascus is really pretty.”
The selection of swords offered is just a portion of what Collins offers, and those looking to cosplay a specific sword can reach out to ask about what other options are available.
For those interested in checking out Dib’s 3D Printing, the shop is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
