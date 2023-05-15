Dibs3d

A 3D “Elemental God” miniature in the process of being created. At the time the photo was taken, it was three days and six hours in the making. 

 Miniature art credit to Miguel Zavala

POCATELLO — To any tabletop gamers out there looking for dwarf barbarian or gargoyle bard miniatures for their next campaign, one local shop might have just what you’re looking for.

Located at 690 Yellowstone Ave., Suite G, in Pocatello, Dib’s 3D Printing has a wide variety of gaming miniatures for any tabletop role playing games. For those who are not the campaigning type and just need an item that can be 3D printed, you’re also in luck.

