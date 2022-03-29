Writing has been a constant in Tiffany Zweifel’s life since she was a student at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls.
“My sophomore year of high school I got onto the newspaper at Skyline and started on the staff,” Zweifel said. “Then when I was a junior or a senior, The Post Register wanted a school correspondent and I did that.”
After Zweifel graduated from Skyline, she headed to Rick’s College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho. As a student at Rick’s College, Zweifel picked up an internship with The Post Register, where she said the writers and photographers were “so nice” and took her under their wings.
“I had a couple of front page stories,” Zweifel recalled. “They were so happy with the work I had done that when I went back to school after the internship, they kept me on and I wrote for them from Rexburg.”
Zweifel eventually moved to Provo, Utah, and got an internship with Deseret News because of her previous writing experience in Idaho. She also had other jobs as a senior reporter and a city editor, before heading to Las Vegas and freelancing.
“I’ve had a long newspaper career,” she said.
After her time away from Idaho, Zweifel came back to her home state and became a mom. Although she said she wasn’t writing much at that time, Zweifel eventually crossed paths with someone from the Shelley newspaper and picked up writing once again.
“In the background, I was always writing,” Zweifel said. “Even when my kids were little, I took a children’s book writing class.”
Despite her career in news, Zweifel said that when she had kids, she began to write books because she loved to read fiction.
“I would have these ideas and I just like the writing process,” she said. “I was 23 when I wrote my first book. I sent it to Deseret Book and got rejected, and then I didn’t do much after that.”
Zweifel said an encounter with well-known fantasy author Brandon Sanderson is what inspired her to really pursue publishing a book once again. Zweifel's father and Sanderson’s mother arranged for Zweifel’s son Tyler to meet his favorite author.
“One thing he said that stuck with me and gave me inspiration was that he worked as a night clerk in a hotel for years and was told he could write if he got all his work done,” Zweifel recalled. “It was finally book number seven of his that sold. He’s got a major career now. If he could give it five years, I could. When COVID hit, I decided this was going to be when I would dedicate my time to make my dream come true.”
Zweifel has written several books since she set out to focus on her novel writing career, including "Sacrament of Secrets," "Matchmaker" and "Answered Prayers." After writing these novels, she sent "Matchmaker" and "Answered Prayers" off to two different publishers.
“I got a no on 'Matchmaker,' and then a day later, I got a yes on 'Answered Prayers,'” she said. “I opened up that email and it said offer for publication and I felt so much emotion and excitement and happiness and gratitude. So many emotions went through me.”
According to Zweifel, the idea for "Answered Prayers" came to her in a dream and promises suspense to readers as her characters grow and face trials.
“I woke up and I was shaking,” she said. “In the dream I was in the ocean and I was absolutely terrified. I was away from shore and someone came up right behind me and a man asked, ‘Do you need to get away?’ I felt that I did, so urgently, in the dream.”
After her dream, Zweifel said she pondered what kind of situation would make someone feel that scared and like they had to get away, which gave birth to the storyline. According to the synopsis of "Answered Prayers" on Amazon, “For a year and a half, morning and night, Alexandria Tackleman prayed she would be able to escape from her abusive husband and isolated life…” Alexandria’s story details her journey out of an abusive marriage, as well as the life of her rescuer, and another’s hunt for revenge.
While Zweifel says the storyline has some excitement, for her, the No. 1 most exciting thing for her has been getting the publication offer.
“That was just so exciting,” she said. “I would also say the next most exciting thing was the cover art. … It’s just a beautiful work of art.”
Zweifel is already working on her next novel, "Precious Cargo."
She said that with all the rejection slips, it can be tempting to give up, but she encourages other writers to believe in themselves and not give up.
“It is so worth it when a publisher accepts your book,” she said. “I heard once that to be a good writer, you have to write a million words. And I think with all my years writing for newspapers and the books I’ve written, I think I’ve put in my time.”