POCATELLO — Plans for a Texas-based company to construct a 280,000-square-foot cold storage facility for frozen potato products at the Pocatello Regional Airport have been placed on ice indefinitely after the building failed to materialize within the agreed upon timeline.
Pocatello has informed Frigitek Industrial Parks that the company has defaulted on its lease agreement with the city after Frigitek was unable to fulfill its promise to begin construction on the massive facility by July 1, 2020, and complete it by September 30, 2021, according to a notice of default letter sent to Frigitek on Feb. 17 and obtained by the Idaho State Journal this week.
Additionally, recent negotiations between the groups to further extend the terms surrounding the agreement recently stalled, according to Kristy Heinz, the management assistant at the Pocatello Regional Airport.
“Despite extensive discussions between the city and Frigitek as well as several extensions from the city to allow Frigitek to fulfill its obligations under the lease, construction has not yet begun nor is the facility completed and operational,” the Feb. 17 letter read. “Please be advised the city finds Frigitek to be in default of its lease with the city.”
Frigitek broke ground on the project in July 2020 and quickly began installing necessary utility and road infrastructure that would service a state-of-the-art facility touted to bring nearly 100 new jobs to the region. As of this week, the Pocatello Development Authority, the city’s urban renewal agency mostly responsible for assisting in the development of Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, districts, has reimbursed Frigitek for nearly $1 million in added infrastructure. The city-owned property at the Pocatello airport, of which Frigitek was set to lease about 50 acres, has been within a TIF district since 2010 and will terminate in 2033. As of 2021, the district had a tax increment value of just over $46,000.
“To date, the PDA has reimbursed eligible expenses in the Airport TIF Plan to Frigitek in the amount of $904,197,” PDA Executive Director Brent McLane told the Journal in a Friday email. “These eligible expenses included engineering, surveying and installation of public infrastructure including main water lines, main sewer lines and public roadways.”
This past September, Frigitek announced an undisclosed tenant planned to operate in the warehouse once it was completed. The tenant had plans to process 153 million pounds of raw potatoes per year into fried potato products and dehydrated flakes, with sales projected to exceed $30 million.
The tenant was announced a few months after a contractor, Idaho Materials & Construction, filed a lawsuit in 6th District court seeking more than $562,000 in back pay, plus 12 percent interest, for work done on behalf of Frigitek, a real estate developer that currently has five sites related to cold storage facilities. Idaho Materials & Construction was awarded judgment totaling nearly $700,000 including attorney fees in December 2021, court records show.
Ken Brown, President and CEO of Frigitek Industrial Parks and its Washington D.C.-based parent organization Lionchase North America, said this past September that Frigitek was committed to paying its debt to the contractor. On Thursday, Brown told the Journal during a phone interview that the issue with Idaho Materials has been resolved and the company is acceptable to receiving the amount it’s owed from future construction projects.
In January, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad told Bannock County Commissioners that “Frigitek hasn’t been a great partner for us,” and indicated the city would not renew its lease with the company unless it could provide a $5 million cash or bonded assurance in the event the project wasn’t completed and any completed portions would need to be removed before a resale. Infrastructure and materials left over from Hoku, the $700 million polysilicon plant that never materialized on 67 acres of property in a TIF District near North Kraft Road, sat virtually undisturbed for over a decade.
Moreover, Blad said Frigitek needed to reimburse Idaho Materials in full and show the city it was ready to move forward by resuming construction. Blad told commissioners that Frigitek had until the end of January to meet the terms of the arrangement. The mayor also said Frigitek was working to pit Pocatello and Power County against each other in relation to different incentives related to the Airport TIF District.
“It’s going to cost them probably closer to $8 million or $9 million to get started again and we’ll see if that happens,” Blad said during the Jan. 25 meeting with commissioners.
While the project has been indefinitely shelved for now, both Blad and Brown remain optimistic the partnership can be revived once Frigitek secures the necessary funding and investment to begin construction.
Additionally, Brown said he respects the city’s decision to not renew its lease with Frigitek and takes full responsibility for committing to a 15-month timeframe to have the cold storage facility completed at the airport, adding that he didn’t expect a global pandemic to derail the plans.
“We broke ground on that project with every effort in the world to have it financed and leased in 2020 in the middle of COVID-19,” Brown said. “Almost 70 percent of projects in the United States were either canceled or delayed during that period and we did everything we could. But due to the overwhelming doubt and disinterest in anything that had to do with construction at that particular time we had to discontinue construction.”
Brown said in spite of the city’s unwillingness to provide further extensions to Frigitek, it's his intention for the project to move forward and the company is exploring options to locate a cold storage facility elsewhere if the plans for Pocatello don't come to fruition, potentially in the Burley area in Central Idaho or in Northern Utah. He also said the project has secured a second tenant to lease space in the facility, though specific details for the tenant were not provided.
“The city’s decision about the default of the lease talks about a building not being constructed, but Google didn’t deliver buildings on time during COVID-19, so I’m not ashamed that our company didn’t deliver a building on time,” Brown said. “We have exceptional interest in several projects throughout Idaho. I respect the city’s decision, but our company has done what we can under the circumstances.”
During a phone interview Friday, Blad’s comments were limited on the paused partnership with Frigitek, though he did say the decision to end the lease agreement was reached as a means of opening up the approximately 50 acres of land at the airport that had been dedicated to the project for future development opportunities should they arise, adding the city remains open to revisiting the cold-storage facility project again in the future.
“We’ve done what we’ve needed to do to protect our investment and they’re doing what they need to do to move forward,” Blad said. “Frigitek coming back to the airport is not off the table, but we’re going to get that lot open and available for other prospective developments.”