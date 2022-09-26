AF fourplexes

An early design of the fourplexes that are planned for the lot across from Lee Street Park in American Falls. The colors on the final product will be different.

 Illustration submitted by Gordy Brown

AMERICAN FALLS — Falls Investments is preparing ground across from Lee Street Park for six planned fourplexes that will help battle the city’s housing issues.

Gordy Brown with Falls Investments explained that the development will be split into two phases, with the first phase anticipated to be completed by March of next year. It will include the completion of three fourplexes constructed by local company K5 Construction.