Every year, Inc.com takes a look at the fastest-growing companies in the country. This year, four East Idaho companies have been listed among the “5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.” To create the list, Inc.com looked at each company’s growth between 2016 and 2019. The East Idaho Business Journal takes a look at what makes these local businesses so unique.
Get Found First
Ranking: 956
Growth: 486 percent
Get Found First is the fastest-growing company in the area and the 956th fastest in the country. In the last three years, the company has grown by 486 percent.
“We were ecstatic when we found out. Being able to achieve that honor was huge for us,” said Michael Tominaga, vice president of digital marketing.
Get Found First is a digital marketing agency that assists businesses with their websites, online advertising and SEO. The company has worked its way up to become a Google Premier Partner, meaning it is part of the top 1 percent of agencies that Google works with. The Blackfoot company has spent time working closely with the search engine at Google headquarters.
With more than 300 clients, Get Found First assists companies both locally and nationally with their marketing.
“Really, our bread and butter, what we do for people is we help with their Google ads, their paid advertising,” Tominaga said. "We manage clients of all sizes, from local mom-and-pop shops up to our largest Fortune 500 clients out on the East Coast."
Originally located in Rexburg, the company moved to Blackfoot in 2015 when it was bought by new owners.
“Our mantra or theme has always been: ‘We can do big things from a small town,’" Tominaga said. "We all grew up and were raised locally. We love the fact that we’ve been able to stay close and not have to move from family and friends, yet we can still be a top-tier agency and work with businesses all across the country. We can be here in our home here in Idaho and still find a lot of success."
Other top 5,000 East Idaho businesses:
Stukent
Ranking: 1,067
Growth: 434 percent
Stukent is a company that provides digital coursework for marketing classes taught at universities and high schools. Its education tools are used in more than 1,000 institutions in all 50 states and more than 40 countries.
One of the things that make Stukent so unique is its focus on simulating real-world challenges in controlled environments. “The Mimic” is the most used digital marketing simulation in the world and the first social media marketing simulation to exist.
"Our approach is not meant to replace the classroom, but it enhances it," founder Stuart Draper told the East Idaho Business Journal. "The text gives the students the theory. The simulation gives students hands-on learning. The combo gives the instructor the chance to have powerful teaching moments in the classroom."
FyberCom
Ranking: 1,333
Growth: 335 percent
FyberCom is a high-speed internet provider that brings internet service to those looking to use fiber-optic and microwave technologies. It is the fastest-growing internet service provider in East Idaho.
It’s no surprise a fiber-optic internet provider is doing well in East Idaho. Mayor Rebecca Casper has said she wants to see Idaho Falls become a “fiber city.” Idaho Falls has been working to install fiber network accessibility across the area. Currently, nearly 500 businesses in Idaho Falls use fiber-optic internet, according to Idaho Falls Fiber Network.
Outback Landscape
Ranking: 4,428
Growth: 74 percent
Outback Landscape is a landscaping company that provides maintenance, design and landscape installation services. It operates across East Idaho and Wyoming. Founder and owner Chase Coates has been passionate about landscaping from a young age. As a toddler, he would join his father each day at the family landscaping business. According to Coates, he had one question after his first day of kindergarten: “I’m done with that — can I go back to work now?”
Coates founded Outback Landscape as a teenager in 2003. Since then, it has continued to grow and increase its service area.