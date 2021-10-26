PRESTON — Chris and Jeannine Groll believe health improvement plans should incorporate both fitness and nutrition.
That’s one of the reasons why the couple started their own gym 20 years ago.
“My wife is a dietitian and wanted to combine both nutrition and fitness to help improve health and weight management,” Chris said.
They launched a women’s fitness center called It Figures in Tremonton, Utah, in 2001 and later opened a second facility in Preston. Jeannine ran both for three years before she expanded them to full fitness and wellness centers and changed the name to Groll Family Fitness.
“We sold Tremonton a few years ago and continue to run Groll Family Fitness in Preston,” said Chris, an engineer who also joined the business full time in 2003.
The Preston facility is located at 130 E. Third S. and is open 24 hours a day every day except Sundays when it closes.
Groll Family Fitness offers a sauna, tanning services and a full spectrum of classes: yoga, aerobic, strength and cardio. In addition, the business provides technical equipment and space for classes on demand, and members can use the gym’s TVs to stream their own workouts.
The gym also provides health coaching focused on nutrition, fitness and lifestyle.
“Since 2001, we have strived to provide services that make our facility unique to the family by offering family plans, fitness programs, nutrition and meal plans, and coaching and health coaching,” Chris said. “We have licensed personal trainers, registered dietitians on staff, athletic trainer and certified health coaches.”
The Grolls currently have about 15 employees on staff.
In addition to the fitness and wellness center, Jeannine also owns a health coaching center, Got Health?, in Providence, Utah.
“Currently, she is also the top leader of B3 Sciences sharing with others the most effective way to exercise to help strengthen and heal the body,” according to information provided to the Journal. “Her facilities are the first Certified B3 BFR Training Centers in the country.”
Chris says the blood flow restriction (BFR) training, which is offered at the gym, is revolutionizing the way people exercise and train.
Chris says membership costs at the gym range between $20 and $40 a month based on people’s age and the length of their membership. A $49 startup fee includes a personal training session, health coach assessment, body composition test and personal health plan.
“If completed, they receive a free T-shirt,” Chris said.
He notes that people can stop by for a free tour and a free week to learn more about how the gym might help them reach their health goals.
As the holidays approach, Chris encourages people to make time for themselves and their health.
“If you don't make time for you, you will have to make time for sickness later,” he said. “Be active with your family and include them in your activities. Always have a goal in mind whether it is a race or event you are training for, number of days to work out, a health goal, or a weight or body fat goal. Have something to work toward!”
For more information about Groll Family Fitness, people can check out grollfamilyfitness.com or visit the business on Facebook or Instagram.