Pocatello is home to two different charcuterie board businesses: Mountain Thyme & Brie Grazing and Murphy's Charcuterie.
Deidra Terrell of Mountain Thyme & Brie Grazing has roots in Texas and Louisiana, and her husband is native to Pocatello. They have five children. She has always loved food and hospitality as her family has owned restaurants. Mountain Thyme & Brie Grazing recently celebrated its second anniversary.
"My love for charcuterie and grazing has been in my life for several years, and I made it official in 2020," she said.
Terrell likes to use an "old world vintage" style. She features fresh greenery, herbs and upscale ingredients. Customers have the option of ordering a vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian or traditional charcuterie board.
"I shop for imported, local and unique items that my clients will love," she said. "It truly is ‘food art.’"
For Terrell, the best part of owning her business is the clients. She loves that her business gives her the opportunity to be part of their special occasions.
"It fills my heart to know I can help bring them joy in their weddings, showers, funerals, date nights, birthdays and so much more," she said.
Customers can get in touch with Terrell through social media messaging on Facebook or by phone at 936-615-7787. They are also on Instagram. Mountain Thyme & Grazing will also soon be available through Idaho Coffee Company, which is a new coffee shop in Chubbuck. There will be a window for pick-up.
"Cheers to many more gatherings and all the grazing possibilities," said Terrell.
Ame Murphy of Murphy's Charcuterie has been making charcuterie boards for friends and family for about two years. She decided to go into business after making one for a local business owner.
"It was probably in September or October of 2021," Murphy said. "It was a huge hit with everyone. We saw that it could be something bigger and then we got the shop."
Murphy became interested in making charcuterie boards after her mother sent her pictures of one on Pinterest. The first one she made was in 2020 during the Super Bowl.
For Murphy, the best part of making charcuterie boards is putting all of the different snack foods together.
"I love food," she said. "The idea of putting different and unique foods together in one spot really intrigued me. And it's like a gathering spot. People say they're a work of art, and they'll come look at it and talk about it and it's a conversation starter."
Being a new business, Murphy is still working with the Health Department and getting her shop ready, so she is not taking orders yet, but she will soon have a storefront at 204 N. Main St. in downtown Pocatello, which was formerly home to the Bacon Experience.
"We found out that there's a lot more behind it," she said. "And there's a lot more approval, so we've had to put it on hold so we can be sure to do it the right way."
Murphy is hoping to be able to take orders by the end of February or the beginning of March, but customers are welcome to contact her for March boards and events now. Customers will be able to get in touch with her through Facebook or Instagram. She can also be reached by phone at 208-760-0031.