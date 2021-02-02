David Ellsworth, owner of Fit Fast 4 Health in Idaho Falls, knew he needed to switch up his routine when his granddaughter said, “Papa, you’re one big guy!”
Ellsworth was born and raised in Lewisville in Jefferson County and has farmed his entire life. Both Ellsworth and his wife, Suanne, who’s from Rexburg, attended Ricks College in Rexburg. They now live in Lewisville where they continue to farm.
“I’ve farmed with my brother since 1990,” Ellsworth said. “It’s been 30 years and we’re still farming, but now I’m doing this in addition to farming.”
Ellsworth and his wife decided that they were going to open a Fit Fast 4 Health location after his granddaughter’s observation. They were in the process of interviewing employees when businesses began to shut down because of a statewide stay-home order in response to COVID-19.
“We had all of our equipment, everything,” Ellsworth said. “We hoped to open in March.”
Despite the setbacks of a global pandemic, Fit Fast 4 Health opened its doors in May, just a few months behind schedule, and is now able to offer treatments for weight loss and pain management.
Clients first go in for a free consultation and a body analysis before signing up. According to Ellsworth, the process isn’t complicated and he has even slept through the red light therapy portion.
“We do ask clients to walk 30 minutes a day and we do have treadmills on site,” Ellsworth said.
Fit Fast 4 Health offers targeted and full-body red light therapy and even foot detoxes. According to Ellsworth, they guarantee clients can lose between 3 and 10 inches in six weeks.
“It’s a great, non-invasive program in a relaxing atmosphere that helps target hard-to-get visceral fat,” Ellsworth said. “We’re able to do skin toning, tightening and targeting of inflammation. And our clients that come in with issues with pain management have been able to find some relief.”
Ellsworth said they can treat anyone between the ages of those in their late 20s up to age 79. For himself, he was able to see a drop in his metabolic age, or how many calories your body burns while resting, a drop in his visceral fat and he was able to lose over 14 pounds of fat.
“We want to help people get rid of their stubborn fat and help them see their pain go away,” Ellsworth said.
Fit Fast 4 Health is located at 655 S Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls, and it's open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit fitfast4health.com or call 208-710-6166.