The East Idaho Business Journal reported in September that four East Idaho businesses made the annual list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S. In addition to those four, there are two more on the list that are based elsewhere in Idaho but have offices in the eastern part of the state.
Elite Restoration — which is based in Twin Falls and has additional locations in Chubbuck, Meridian, Burley and Bellevue — is a 24-hour emergency response company that specializes in restoring damage done to properties in disasters.
It was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Elite Restoration came in second in the construction category, 19th in Idaho and 2,658th in the U.S. It grew 153 percent between 2016 and 2019. The list took into account 6 million eligible companies.
According to the company's website, Elite Restoration will take care of damage caused by water, fire, smoke, wind and storms, and they do radon testing, mold remediation and sewage cleanup. They have even cleaned up graffiti at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello and repaired a Perkin’s restaurant in Twin Falls that had been seriously damaged after a car crashed into it.
The company’s founder and CEO Jeremy Petersen said the reasons for Elite Restoration’s fast growth are the great company culture and strong core values.
“I think our biggest thing that sets us apart that has allowed us to achieve that is just our communication and our culture of our company,” Petersen told the East Idaho Business Journal. “(That includes) hiring people who are a part of our family, essentially. We are a big company (and) family is important to us and to our employees, so as we hire people, we don’t just hire anybody. They’ve got to fit our culture and our brand and our core values — what we believe in.”
Elite Restoration’s core values are:
• Relationships are the key to business.
• Always be learning.
• Have fun.
• Always be open and honest.
• Act as a family.
• Leadership defines us.
Petersen said in a press release, “We are honored and humbled by this prestigious recognition. We built Elite Restoration to help people and communities in their time of need, with the highest level of professionalism, service response and quality workmanship. Our vision became a reality, and thanks to our team of dedicated and passionate professionals, we have seen tremendous growth year-over-year.”
Petersen told the East Idaho Business Journal that it’s “quite an accomplishment” to make the Inc. 5000 list.
“We’re a 10-year-old company growing at that rate, and honestly it’s humbling to be on that list and have the team that we do to continue to push and strive to where we’re headed with our growth,” he said.
Fisher’s Technology — which is based in Boise and has offices in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls, as well as several offices in Montana and one in Washington — also made the list.
According to a company press release, “Fisher’s manages IT environments, sells and services copiers and printers, and streamlines business operations with electronic document management and related software solutions.”
Fisher’s Technology came in at 4,992nd on the Inc. 5000 list, with a growth rate of 55 percent between 2016 and 2019.
“It is so fun to have been able to take an 84-year-old company that operates in a flat industry and continue to grow at this rate,” Fisher’s Technology President and CEO Chris Taylor said in the press release. “It is a testament to the importance of amazing people working in unison and loving what they do.”
The East Idaho Business Journal previously reported on the following East Idaho companies making the list:
• Get Found First, a digital marketing agency based in Blackfoot, was the fastest growing company in East Idaho during the period from 2016 to 2019. It ranks 956th nationally and grew 946 percent.
• Idaho Falls-based Stukent provides digital coursework for marketing classes taught at universities and high schools. It ranks 1,067th nationally and grew 434 percent.
• FyberCom, a high-speed internet service provider, is based in Idaho Falls. It ranked 1,333rd nationally and grew 335 percent.
• Outback Landscape in Idaho Falls provides maintenance, design and landscape installation services. It ranked 4,428th nationally and grew 74 percent.
To view the complete results of the 2020 Inc. 5000, visit inc.com/inc5000/2020. The annual event honoring the companies on the list was held virtually from Oct. 23 to 27.
For more information on Elite Restoration, visit elite-restoration.com. For more information on Fisher's Technology, visit fisherstech.com.