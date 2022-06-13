On June 6, Naomi Wilde perched atop Clyde, gripping his coarse hair as the camel rested on the grass, enjoying the warm sun at Grace Assisted Living in Pocatello. Wilde had requested to ride a camel for her 107th birthday, a request that started out as a light-hearted joke but became possible thanks to Camels R Fun.
The business, located just 60 miles north in Ucon, offers the public a chance to rent a camel for parties, parades, celebrations and more and even gives curious individuals the opportunity to ride one just as Wilde did.
“They ask (Wilde) every year what she wants to do for her birthday, and she rode an elephant a couple years ago, so this year she said ‘oh I’ll ride a camel,’” said Wilde’s son, Dean. “She rode Clyde. He was just a very friendly camel, very personable, you could tell. I think he enjoyed the attention there as much as my mom did.”
People throughout Idaho and even out of the state have had the chance to meet the six camels with Camels R Fun, as owners Jeral and Jenine Williams travel to parades, state fairs and nativities with their furry friends in tow.
“In December, we do a lot of nativity scenes, and we go to schools and parades,” Jeral said. “Last year, we went up to Richland Washington to do a nativity scene for four days. We go anywhere somebody wants a camel.”
Jeral explained that over 10 years ago, after a short stint of trying to raise buffalo, he and Jenine instead veered toward camels and since then have found them easy to manage on their ranch. The species that Clyde belongs to — a double humped camel, otherwise known as a Bactrian camel — originated from Mongolia, so the climate in East Idaho suits them very well.
“They’re really easy to manage,” he said. “They don’t eat as much as a horse and take care of themselves.”
Recently, their herd grew by one — with the birth of a baby, a yet-to-be-named addition that is only 9 weeks old and a little over three and a half feet tall. Jeral said that one of his favorite things about raising these animals and giving people the chance to meet them is seeing everyone’s excitement.
“Seeing people smile and enjoying the camels when they can be around them is one of my favorite things,” he said. “And the happiness it brings to people.”
Currently, Camels R Fun will be attending several parades in Hailey and Sun Valley over the summer, but are open to reservations at 208-390-9303 or 208-681-6848.