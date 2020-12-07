ENX Magazine recently announced that Valley Office Systems was among the nation’s top office technology dealerships chosen this year as a 2020 Elite Dealer.
Valley Office Systems, which is headquartered in Idaho Falls, was founded in 1974. It currently employs just over 100 employees within its eight branches. The company's primary brands are Ricoh, Sharp, Hp and Kyocera. It is a full office supplier from equipment to janitorial. Valley is proud to record year-over-year growth for the 15th time in the last 16 years.
Each year, ENX Magazine judges Elite Dealer applicants on a number of criteria, from technical service excellence to marketing proficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades and philanthropy. Those dealers chosen are profiled in the December issue of ENX Magazine.
“In a year of substantial challenges brought on by the pandemic, we have come to measure an Elite Dealer by its ability to pivot to the changing needs of its customer base,” said Susan Neimes, managing editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging. “Many of the honorees share a corporate culture that embraces a family atmosphere and stresses serving both clients and employees. Products and technology will always drive business, but customers respond favorably to a vendor that can serve their every need. I think this year’s list exemplifies that spirit.”
ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 27th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights. With a monthly circulation of more than 25,000 hard copies, ENX Magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for office technology industry professionals.
The magazine also publishes ENX The Week In Imaging, a weekly e-newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry’s most prominent players.