POCATELLO — With the recent grand opening of a new hardware store, the continued progress on a new town square and the welcoming back of two prominent weekly events this summer, the future couldn’t be brighter for downtown Pocatello.
The Gate City’s downtown area has capitalized on numerous successes in recent years and is looking to make even bigger splashes in the near future says Historic Downtown Pocatello Director Stephanie Palagi, adding that excitement and momentum among downtown businesses and supporters is at an all time high.
“We have had a tremendous couple of years,” Palagi said. “Our occupancy is the highest it’s been in decades and we have fantastic foot traffic. I think our community has really embraced the concept of supporting local small businesses and the people who are our neighbors and are invested in the community.
Last week, downtown Pocatello celebrated the grand opening of Caribou Jack’s Trading Co., which is located in the former US Bank building at 120 N. Arthur Ave. More than just a typical hardware store, Caribou Jack’s offers products for plumbing, electrical, kitchenware, grilling and barbecue, camping and fishing, paint as well as toys and sporting goods.
“The grand opening was very well attended and was a huge success,” Palagi said. “The whole neighborhood is excited to have Caribou Jack’s open with such a wide variety of items that we all have had to drive to different parts of the city for. (Owner) Robert (Lau) had a variety of his vendors there doing on-site demonstrations, providing samples and really just highlighting the different product categories that he has in the store. With a store that size and with such a great variety, we would just encourage people to change some of their buying habits and support their local shop downtown.”
Palagi said many of the downtown Pocatello business owners are eagerly saying goodbye to a winter that seemingly lasted all year long — a winter that started early and ended by dumping up to 20 inches of snow on some places in the Gate City about a week into April.
Nobody is quite as eager to say goodbye to the cold and wet as Palagi is, however, because with the changing of the seasons comes the reality that the opening of Historic Downtown Pocatello’s new town square, named Lookout Point, is right around the corner.
The town square, of which Lookout Credit Union contributed over $1 million to fund its creation, was set to open next month. The last hurrah of winter pushed that date back though, Palagi said, with Lookout Point’s grand opening now set for June 2.
To date, Palagi said the work to bring the new town square to fruition has included relocating part of the pavilion from the previous Historic Downtown Pocatello offices and pavilion space at 420 N. Main St. to the new stage area of Lookout Point. Most of the concrete work has been completed, the back of the stage and electrical work is being completed this week, the irrigation system will be installed after that and sod will be put down around early May, Palagi said.
The playground has been delivered to Pocatello but was put into storage because of the recent bad weather, Palagi said, adding that workers will install the playground beginning the first week of May.
Palagi has moved the Historic Downtown Pocatello staff inside the former Bangs building, located at 435 W. Center St., and a clothing boutique will open next month in the same building as the office space, she said.
Once the park is nearing completion toward the end of May, Palagi will roll out some brand new picnic tables, trash cans and benches that were provided by the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market. The town square will also feature a dog-watering, water bottle-filling drinking fountain, Palagi added.
And although the town square’s grand opening was rescheduled, Palagi said she has worked with city staff and the Marshall Public Library to put plans in place to have the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market and the Pocatello Food Truck Round Up begin on time.
The first day for the farmers market is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and the Food Truck Round Up is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 8. Both events will be held on South Garfield Avenue, which will be closed to vehicle traffic, between West Center and West Lewis Streets and picnic tables will be set up on the grass in front of the library, Palagi said.
Some other recent happenings in Historic Downtown Pocatello include a planned expansion of MIP Life Designs Metaphysical Store and More on South Arthur and Grandma’s Pantry opening a small general store in Station Square.
Palagi said she is also excited for a special feature that PBS is putting together on the Relight the Night committee and all of the hard work that has been put into restoring the neon signs in the downtown area. The public is invited to attend a tour of all the neon signs along with the PBS crew beginning at 8 p.m. on May 5 at the Chief Theater neon sign on North Main Street.
The momentum at every level of those involved in the downtown area is surging right now, said Palagi, adding that she is just thrilled to see so many community members engaged and supporting the downtown area.
“The variety is such a diverse selection now in the downtown area,” Palagi said. “Our anchor stores like Molinelli's Jewelers, Pocatello Electric, Maag Pharmacy and Dell’s continue to strengthen and grow and we’re adding new businesses like Caribou Jack’s and those that are in Station Square, the Huddlle and the Valentine. There is just good energy everywhere.”
