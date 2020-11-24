CLIFTON — Owners Mary and Richard Penrod like to joke that Papa Jay’s Jerky and Deli is the No. 1 rated restaurant in Clifton — primarily because it’s the only restaurant in the Franklin County town.
Still, a restaurant that’s run successfully for nearly 25 years in a town of approximately 300 people has to be doing something right.
And jerky is one of those things the business does right.
“All you need to do is try our jerky and we promise you'll be hooked,” according to the business’s website. “We hold true to the same recipes and process that have brought fame to Papa Jay's name. Hand-trimmed USDA beef, overnight brine, our secret recipes, and cooking slowly to perfection with real hickory smoke creates the world's best beef jerky.”
Jay Moyle, Mary’s dad, started the business in 1996 after years of perfecting his jerky recipes.
“Each batch was an experiment that Jay shared with friends and family. After asking ‘whatchya think?’ he'd go back to the spice rack and try something else,” according to to the business’s website. “He also perfected the process to produce a moister, more tender style of beef jerky.”
Mary learned the art form from her dad, and after he passed away in 2004, she and Richard decided to continue the family business.
“It’s fun to carry on what my dad loved so much,” Mary said. “It makes it more satisfying for me and it feels like family, not just a job.”
Mary says they continue to use her dad’s Original, Honey, Teriyaki and Hot Peppered jerky recipes. And they’ve built upon those to add a few extra flavors: Sweet Peppered, Ghost Chili, Scorpion and Carolina Reaper.
They sell the jerky on their website, papajays.com, and at their lone restaurant — dubbed Papa Jay’s World Headquarters — at 10 S. Main Highway in Clifton. Mary says those who stop by the business, which is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, can sample the different flavors.
Like her dad, Mary loves to ask, “Whatchya think?”
“I love to see when people appreciate and like the jerky and are happy about it,” Mary said.
Those who visit Papa Jay’s can also buy a hamburger or sandwich from the deli.
The Pepper Popper (roast beef, Swiss cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, cream cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and sweet barbecue sauce), French dip and turkey sandwiches are among the most popular items on their menu.
“We smoke our own turkey and roast our own beef,” Mary said, adding that they also grind their own meat.
The hamburgers and sandwiches are served on buns that come from a bakery in Logan, Utah.
Papa Jay’s is also a convenience store and sells a variety of novelty items, Mary said. People can buy everything from a public toilet survival kit to middle child mints and bacon and ketchup flavored candy canes.
“It’s silly stuff,” Mary said, but added that the products also make for fun and unique gifts.
Mary encourages people to stop by Papa Jay’s or visit them online to see everything they have to offer.
“They can come and get free samples of the jerky and see what they like best. (Jerky also) makes a great gift for people who have everything,” Mary said. “And we have a great deli if you’re hungry.”