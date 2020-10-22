POCATELLO — What started out as a small gear store for local law enforcement has expanded into a supplies and education stop for anyone interested in the world of firearms.
Counter Strike Supply Company, which opened in 2017, provides anything from custom uniforms to body armor to firearms to training classes, as well as a 9- by 15-foot shooting range simulator that allows individuals to train at any level.
“We started with just police supplies so our local law enforcement officers could get the gear they needed at a moment’s notice,” said owner Ryan Dunder, who previously served in law enforcement. “But we had a pretty high interest from fire departments, from the public, from some of the military sector and then private security. So we’ve expanded into a lot of different directions seemingly at once.”
Dunder explained that their simulator has been quite popular, which uses pistols and rifles that use infrared lasers on a multitude of scenarios that include stationary, moving or reactionary targets.
“In here is about a thousand different scenarios,” Dunder said. “Many of which are judgement-based for security and law enforcement and concealed carry courses. The idea behind this is that different departments can come in here with their own instructors and officers and train in a private environment based on their own policies and procedures.”
The simulator is also curved at 130 degrees to immerse the individual into a realist shooting situation that requires full body movement, and it also incorporates an upgraded sound system that further engages the individual into the scenario, an example being if the trainee wants to train in a realist situation with a fire alarm going off.
“As you’re training to engage a hostile suspect or even a shooting scenario, training to shoot and stand still effectively is making yourself a huge target,” Dunder said. “So being able to move around the environment and turn your head looking for more threats, this screen allows you to do that without being tunnel visioned into a flat surface.”
The simulator isn’t exclusive to just law enforcement, either. Dunder encourages anyone in the community who is interested in gaining firearm shooting skills to swing by and try their hand at the about 300 scenarios the simulator offers to the public. This can include corporate events and parties, young couples looking for a night of excitement, or parents bringing in youth to teach about firearm shooting and safety.
“What we ask for is anyone who can safely hold a firearm,” Dunder said. “Anybody who is under the age of 18 we ask for adult supervision. But that is one of the nice things I like about our simulator is that parents can come in here and start firearms education with their kids and use safe gun handling so they’re not scared of it. (The youth) can respect the firearm and not get in trouble with it or potentially hurt someone with it.”
Counter Strike Supply Company also offers firearm training classes to the public ranging from beginner level basics to advanced sessions.
A class will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday. It will be an enhanced carry course taught by a firearms instructor who was a former law enforcement official.
In addition to selling a wide variety of firearms and gear, Dunder said they are the only licensed less-lethal explosives dealer in Idaho, and that they do everything ATF-related except for reloading supplies.
To account for their growing inventory, their classes and the simulator, Counter Strike Supply Company will be moving locations to 441 Yellowstone Ave. in a few months, upgrading from their now-1,600 square feet of space to just under 3,200 square feet. The current location is at 355 Yellowstone Ave.
Dunder said Counter Strike Supply Company’s goal is to provide equipment and supplies to those who need it at a moment’s notice, and his growing inventory shows this.
“I remember it was pretty frustrating needing something when it would either rip or break and (have to) wait weeks or months for something to come in, so we try to keep a lot of things here on hand,” he said. “We do a lot of special orders still, although Covid has given us a big setback with shipping delays, but fortunately that’s coming back. But I love seeing people light up when we have something here on stock and it fulfills what they need to keep themselves safe and happy.”
Counter Strike Supply Company is open Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. For those interested in learning more about their supplies, services or classes, visit their website at counterstrikesupplies.com or call 208-380-2210.