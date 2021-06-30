Citizens Community Bank is excited to announce John Arvas has recently joined our team as V.P. commercial lender.
Arvas is a lifelong citizen of Pocatello and a graduate from Idaho State University. He has more than 20 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He looks forward to working with our clients on their commercial lending needs.
Arvas believes it is important to serve and give back to the community where he lives and works. He has been involved with a number of organizations such as United Way of Southeastern Idaho, Bright Tomorrows, Eastern Idaho Development Corp., Mended Little Hearts, Bengal Athletic Boosters and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. By being involved in a variety of nonprofit organizations, Arvas has had the opportunity to work with others in contributing to the betterment of our community.
He and his wife, Janell, have enjoyed raising their two kids — Olivia and Chris — in their hometown. He looks forward to continuing to make many more long lasting connections within the community.
Customers can visit Arvas at our Quinn Branch location at 850 W. Quinn Road in Chubbuck or by calling him at 208-239-8659.