POCATELLO — At Citizens Community Bank we’re excited to be a partner with the Pocatello Free Clinic, 1001 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello.
Sherrie Joseph, executive director at PFC, along with some of the PFC board members, accommodated a building tour for Amy Rhoads and others from Citizens Community Bank. CCB recognizes a need for corporate donations to help PFC’s doors stay open to continue serving patients in Eastern Idaho. The aim is that other businesses in the area will also see the need and will contribute to the Pocatello Free Clinic.
PFC is one of the longest operating free clinics in the United States, having been continuously operating since 1971. There are a few other clinics that are older, but most have had to close their doors at various times for lack of funding, and the PFC has never had to do that. The PFC sees patients from Bannock, Bingham, Power, Bonneville and other surrounding counties. The clinic sees patients who are less than 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level and uninsured free of charge, including medical, dental, chiropractic and mental health issues. All labs and pharmacy expenses are covered as well. They have paid staff and many volunteers who come together to make this happen. The clinic operates on government, corporate and private donations, and grants. Every dollar donated to the clinic stays right here in Southeast Idaho to help our local communities.
Citizens Community Bank looks forward to our continued partnership with Pocatello Free Clinic and the great things they are doing in our community.