CHUBBUCK — Endless breadsticks and as much shaved parmesan as your heart desires will be on the menu for Gate City area residents in about seven weeks time.
Construction work on the new Olive Garden restaurant in Chubbuck, 4105 Yellowstone Ave., is nearing completion and the restaurant is expected to be open to the public on Jan. 23, 2023, says Logan Underwood, the superintendent of the company constructing the new building, Constructions Solutions Co.
“We started in April with the demolition of Red Lobster,” Underwood said. “Things started off very smoothly due to the soil and the conditions but we discovered a lot of large boulders, so it took quite a bit of excavation to remove and dispose of the material to export.”
Initially, the Italian restaurant chain was set to open in September, but minor delays related to the excavation and some supply chain issues on materials caused a little bit of a setback, Underwood added.
“We had a little bit of a delay in getting materials, but not much,” He said. "Here we are in December and we are putting in some final touches to both the interior and exterior of the building. We will turn over the restaurant to Garden Restaurants on Thursday.”
Garden Restaurants will then bring in their operations team, which will continue with the hiring and training process as well as other operational start up plans, Underwood said,
“They will complete whatever they need to fine tune in order to meet their opening date, which is Jan. 23,” Underwood said.
The early-arriving winter weather also resulted in some minor delays, but Underwood said the team was successful in communicating with various subcontractors about completing parts of the project that were possible.
“We were able to get the parking lot in recently and are working on getting the point-of-sale and phone systems working,” Underwood said. “The floors have been taken care of and are looking good.”
He added, “I wouldn't necessarily say it was a specific situation that was a major obstacle to overcome, really it was just about being able to be in control of as much as you can with so many people on board. When you're expecting something to be delivered for someone and some of that work doesn't show up, it just takes a lot more planning and organization for the next trade behind them to be able to move forward. So being able to properly direct and coordinate with the subcontractors and switching directions a lot is what I would say has been the biggest task.”
In spite of the delays, Underwood said he is excited to see how many community members enjoy the new restaurant and was proud to be involved.
“The biggest reward has been being able to build something that the community is looking forward to and leaving a good name behind for myself and for the company that I work for,” he said. “We try to bring in the highest quality possible and that is what Garden Restaurants is looking for.”
He continued, “As you can tell with other other local commercial projects that are being built, ours is relatively a lot faster. It's just really rewarding to be able to see this project come together and be able to get a good strong deadline.”
