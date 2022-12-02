Chubbuck Olive Garden

 The Chubbuck Olive Garden, 4105 Yellowstone Ave., is expected to open on Jan. 23, 2023.

CHUBBUCK — Endless breadsticks and as much shaved parmesan as your heart desires will be on the menu for Gate City area residents in about seven weeks time.

Construction work on the new Olive Garden restaurant in Chubbuck, 4105 Yellowstone Ave., is nearing completion and the restaurant is expected to be open to the public on Jan. 23, 2023, says Logan Underwood, the superintendent of the company constructing the new building, Constructions Solutions Co.

