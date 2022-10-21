Connor Vanderholm

Connor Vanderholm

Topline Revenue Management will be representing Chubbuck at Boise Entrepreneur Week’s main pitch competition on Oct. 27.

Founded by Connor Vanderholm in 2020, Topline Revenue Management provides revenue management services for hotels across the country. Vanderholm will be pitching his Fenced software, the first of its kind to automate the process used to shop corporate hotel rates. Data on hotel corporate rates are currently gathered by time-consuming, manual processes that are typically outsourced and completed once a year. Hotels that utilize the Fenced software will have access to this information daily — allowing them to make competitive pricing decisions and compete more aggressively for large corporate clients.

