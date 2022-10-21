Topline Revenue Management will be representing Chubbuck at Boise Entrepreneur Week’s main pitch competition on Oct. 27.
Founded by Connor Vanderholm in 2020, Topline Revenue Management provides revenue management services for hotels across the country. Vanderholm will be pitching his Fenced software, the first of its kind to automate the process used to shop corporate hotel rates. Data on hotel corporate rates are currently gathered by time-consuming, manual processes that are typically outsourced and completed once a year. Hotels that utilize the Fenced software will have access to this information daily — allowing them to make competitive pricing decisions and compete more aggressively for large corporate clients.
“The hotel industry is ripe for disruption,” said Vanderholm. “Modern technology can help hotels make smarter decisions that improve their bottom line — and we are positioned to be at the forefront of this revolution.”
Topline Revenue Management, along with 13 other finalists, will participate in Boise Entrepreneur Week’s main pitch competition on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 1-4 p.m. on the 5th floor of JUMP Boise. Applicants will compete for a $50,000 grand prize, with $5,000 going to the runner-up. Additionally, this year’s winner will automatically be qualified to participate in Bloomberg Television Network’s 2 Minute Drill and compete for an additional $50,000.
Boise Entrepreneur Week is supported by Title Sponsor Idaho STEM Action Center; Platinum Sponsors Alturas Capital, Scoggin Capital Investments and Zions Bank; and Gold Sponsors Better Business Bureau, Boise State University, City of Boise, Connetic Ventures, JUMP, Panaton, KTVB, Perkins Coie, Stoel Rives, St. Luke’s and Vynyl.
About Boise Entrepreneur Week
Boise Entrepreneur Week (BEW) is a community program housed within Trailhead that promotes entrepreneurship in the Boise community. BEW, Idaho’s largest entrepreneurship-focused community event, provides individuals with an empowering experience as the week-long event fosters professional growth and development. To learn more about BEW and its impact on the Pacific Northwest, visit boiseentrepreneurweek.org
