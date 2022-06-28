POCATELLO — A new specialty soda joint that harnesses the nostalgia of retro video game characters has opened in the Gate City.
After launching Idaho Grocery Outlet a little over three years ago, RJ Miller recently opened SodaCADE right next door. The address for both businesses is 1435 N. Main St., the building that formerly housed the Pocatello Athletic Club gym for many years.
“These are the best and definitely the cheapest craft sodas in town," Miller said. “I did a ton of research and one thing that’s cool about SodaCADE is all of our prices are tax-included so when you come and get a 44-ounce soda for $2.50 that’s the total price out the door.”
SodaCADE is also the only place in town where customers can order a Lotus Plant Energy slushie. Lotus Plant Energy was founded upon the principles of the iconic lotus flowers and historical reference to the awakening of mind, body and spirit, according to its website. The healthy energy drink alternative combines seven of the planet’s most powerful plants — lotus flower, coffee fruit, schisandra berry, guayusa tea, green tea, rhodiola rosea and natural caffeine from green coffee beans — to help revitalize the human system from the stressors of daily life with clean plant energy.
“We have always made the energy drinks at the Eastern Idaho State Fair from our other business, Outhouse Coffee, but now we have the same Lotus Plant Energy with our normal drinks in slushie form at SodaCADE,” Miller said. “We throw that Lotus energy in the slushie machine and you can also customize them with as many caffeine shots as you want so you can have between 80 mg up to 320 mg or however much you want.”
The names of the drinks alone are enough to remind Gen-Xers or as Miller put it “elder millennials” of the awesome times they enjoyed playing retro video games, with drink titles such as the Space Invader, Battletoad and Castlevania. But there’s also a few that will be more familiar to the younger, Gen Zers crowd, including the Master Chief, Mortal Kombat and Zelda.
Both the interior and exterior of the soda shop is decorated with custom artwork painted by SIXES Creative team as part of the second annual Mural Fest held in the Gate City this past week.
One wall features Bender from “Futurama” riding in a convertible with Pac-Man as they travel down a highway speeding away from the Death Star in “Star Wars” while a skateboarding Bart Simpson jumps out of the way. Other walls throughout the shop depict the Nintendo 64 logo, Dog from Duck Hunt and Kirby. Toad, Mario, mushrooms, stars and the fire flower from Mario as well as Michaelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo and Krang from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series are also scattered throughout the business.
Miller said he and his team are considering adding some televisions and a few retro video game consoles inside the shop but haven’t quite figured out how to proceed with the space limitations.
Drink sizes at SodaCADE range from 16 ounces for $1.75 up to 44 ounces for $2.50. All of the drinks are made from fresh fountain soda, though those looking to pick up some discounted Coca-Cola or Pepsi products to whip up some custom sodas at the house can surely find some products available at the Idaho Grocery Outlet next door.
In addition to soft drink products, Idaho Grocery Outlet, which first opened around March 2019, specializes in other discounted groceries and merchandise.
“We get Costco returns and shelf-pulls from Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Little Debbies products from local businesses,” Miller said. “When I first started I was calling all the vendors around town left and right to see if they had any products they were pulling off the shelves. Pepsi was really receptive and was just throwing stuff my way. Coke and Little Debbie were a little more work but we are in a pretty great rotation with them right now, too.”
Miller explained that the products he sells at Idaho Grocery Outlet are just barely out of date, or close to the best by date on the package, but assured customers that nothing hits the shelves that is spoiled, damaged or unsafe for consumption.
“There is a misconception out there about discounted groceries,” Miller said. “People think that as soon as a best buy date has passed that a product is automatically bad. But everybody knows that a can of Campbell’s soup is good for years after the best buy date. A best buy date is really just the manufacturer’s guarantee that the product is at its freshest by this date.”
Some of the products are exactly the same as others found in general supermarkets except that it hasn’t been packaged in an official bag or box.
“Some people think that because I deal with discount groceries that I now have discount chicken when in reality it’s the same chicken you would get from Fred Meyer it’s just not getting bagged in a Tyson bag,” Miller said. “The chicken I get is the same that gets distributed to restaurants in clear, five-pound bags.”
Miller has recently shifted focus for the Idaho Grocery Outlet and is working to add more general merchandise to his shelves. The business already stocks toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, tampons, feminine pads, mouthwash, barbecue stuff, and, among others, vehicle oil.
“Anything that you would go get at the grocery store besides groceries we get a lot of that stuff,” Miller said. “And I am beginning to look at adding clothing and other general merchandise products.”
Miller said anything that is purchased from Idaho Grocery Outlet comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
“If you buy it and don’t like it, bring it right back and we’ll refund you,” Miller said. “No arguments or questions asked other than what it was that they didn’t like about it so that in the case that the product is bad then we can take all the same products off the shelves.”
Miller said he couldn’t operate Idaho Grocery Outlet without the help of his general manager Cassie McKinley, who goes above and beyond to keep the wheels on the business turning.
Both Idaho Grocery Outlet and SodaCADE are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Moving forward, Miller is just excited to provide the local community with both a place to obtain discounted products and a cool retreat next door for folks interested in sipping on a soda while they take in all the sights from the video games they grew up with.
“We’ll be in the parade giving away some buy-one-get-one coupons for SodaCADE to develop some more interest but we are thrilled to finally be open to the public,” Miller said. “It literally took me two years to get it off the ground and we’re excited for how much fun people will be able to have over here.”