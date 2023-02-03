Robert Lau standing in Caribou Jack hardware store

POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was 13 will soon become the namesake of a downtown Pocatello hardware, outdoor and cooking ware store.

The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for Caribou Mountain, Caribou City, Caribou County, half of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and, most recently, Caribou Jack’s Trading Co. hardware stores.

The Caribou Jack's hardware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring will offer a wide variety of cast iron products, including Lodge Dutch ovens.
The Caribou Jack's hardware store in Downtown Pocatello will be the first dedicated PPG paint retailer in the Gate City in the past seven years.

