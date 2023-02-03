POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store.
The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for Caribou Mountain, Caribou City, Caribou County, half of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and, more recently, the Caribou Jack’s Trading Co. hardware stores.
“He was a miner who came out of the Caribou Mountains in British Columbia, just north of Vancouver around 1870,” said Robert Lau, the owner of a downtown Pocatello hardware store called Caribou Jack’s that is set to open this spring. “Jack would brag that he could wrestle any bear and win. One night, he was drinking in the local pub in what is now Soda Springs when a woman burst in shouting her husband had been attacked by a bear down along the Bear River. Jack went down and wrestled that bear, defeated it and the husband was saved.”
If hearing more stories about one of the legendary settlers of Southeast Idaho sounds interesting, you’re encouraged to pop into Caribou Jack’s, located in the former U.S. Bank at 120 N. Arthur Ave, when it opens in a few short weeks.
Lau has spent the better part of the past year transforming the former financial institution into a one-stop shop for hardware supplies, sporting goods, home and garden goods as well as indoor and outdoor kitchen ware.
The Downtown Pocatello location will be the second Caribou Jack's store to open in Southeast Idaho. The first store, known in Soda Spring as Caribou Jack’s Trading Co. & BBQ was founded in 1903 as Gagon’s Lumber, and owned by the Gagon family until the 1970s.
The hardware store changed owners a few times before the Lau family purchased it in 2010, when Lau and his wife Elizabeth decided to return to his family’s hometown. The Lau family ancestors had originally settled in Soda Springs, Idaho, in 1871, just two years after the legendary “Carriboo Jack” settled there.
The store in soda springs started off as a hardware store, selling lumber, paint and building materials. Over the years, Lau began expanding into other product areas, including outdoor gear, sports equipment and grills.
In May 2017, Lau became the winner of the first-ever Reimagine Retail program and was awarded $100,000 to implement a bold new business plan. He authored a plan that called for him to add an in-store restaurant to Caribou Jack’s Trading Co.
One year later, Lau opened Caribou Jack's BBQ inside the hardware store and started serving up creations from the smokers and grills as well as the over 150 different spices and rubs available for purchase just a few aisles away.
“The National Hardware Show put out a grant opportunity for independent store owners like myself, and said, ‘How would you drive more traffic in your store?’” Lau said. “And we said, ‘well, we sell a lot of barbecuing stuff, so we think if we feed them they will come.’ We’re not like McDonald's, where we're asking you if you want fries with that, but if you come in and order a pulled pork or a brisket sandwich, we'll be like, ‘Do you need a P-Trap or a gallon of paint with that?’”
Though the store that is soon set to open in the Gate City — Lau wants to host a soft opening in the next two weeks and then a grand opening celebration sometime in March — won’t feature an in-house restaurant, he does have plans to convert the drive-thru area of the bank into an alley for food trucks to sell their own creations.
“Given all of the challenges through the permitting process with getting this open, I decided not to layer-in the health department, too,” Lau said. “But my hope is to take the old drive thru lanes and drop in a food truck or two over the next few months.”
At approximately 13,500 square feet, the Caribou Jack's store in Pocatello will be a platinum Traeger grill dealer and is also bringing in a company called Halo, that specializes in pellet grills that use a lithium ion battery.
Another aspect of the store Lau said he is really excited about is the paint selection. For the first time in seven years the Gate City will have a dedicated PPG Industries paint distributor once Caribou Jack's opens, he said.
One other feature of the business that Lau said differentiates the Caribou Jack's store in Pocatello is the wide variety of indoor and outdoor kitchen ware that will be available. Products such as Lodge Dutch ovens, Wusthof knives and cutlery, Watkins spices and specialty cooking oils available in bulk are just a few of the items available for folks who spend a lot of time in the kitchen or behind the grill.
“There aren't any good kitchen stores in Pocatello,” Lau said. “You go up to Idaho Falls and there's Rush's Kitchen Supply, you go over to Twin Falls, there's Rudy's - A Cook's Paradise, or Love to Cook down in Logan, In Pocatello, if you want to buy something to cook with, you go to Fred Meyer or Walmart — that's it and it's not much of an assortment.”
Caribou Jack's will also be a place where local contractors, real estate managers and landlords can come and learn more about various trades or projects. Lau has transformed the bank’s employee break room on the second floor into a room for demonstrations and training sessions.
“We're slated sometime in April to get the head of color for PPG to come and teach a class here,” Lau said. “DIYers,contractors, interior designers could come and learn a trick or two for the next project.”
Though the road to this point has been long and arduous, particularly figuring out the permit process and fire suppression system, Lau is both relieved and excited to finally be in the final home stretch. He is looking forward to expanding his Southeast Idaho-based business into the Gate City and can’t wait to share more stories about Carriboo Jack with the local community.
“My great, great grandfather helped settle Soda Springs in 1871 and his son, who was 10 at the time, would later become a Bannock. County Commissioner, Lau said. “ But this area, the Southeast Idaho region is a big part of my family’s history and so we're we're just trying to be a positive force in these communities.”
