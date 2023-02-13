CHUBBUCK — If you’ve procrastinated getting your partner something for Valentine’s Day this year, don’t sweat. The Gate City area’s newest flower shop has you covered.
Madison Rasmussen is the artist and owner of Urban Bloom, located in the same building as the local institution Geraldine's Bake Shoppe & Deli in Chubbuck. She opened up shop in early December, and business has been “blooming” ever since.
“It's been fun. I really enjoy coming to work every day, so that's huge,” she said. “It's something different every day. You don't know if someone's going to call because they are in the doghouse or, you know, they're trying to win someone over. It's just exciting.”
If you’re still looking for a Valentine’s gift for your special someone, Rasmussen can help.
“I'm gonna have a bunch of pre-made bouquets ready to grab and go,” she said. “I mean, the majority of your business on Valentine's is those last-minute guys who come in looking for something.”
One thing that was important for Rasmussen in starting her business was to give people options in a variety of price points.
“I love being able to offer my customers anything within their budget, because not everybody can afford bigger bouquets but also I can create something beautiful at a $45 price point,” she said. “So I have bouquets anywhere from $25 to $100.”
Also, if you want a neat gift for someone, but you don’t want to get them flowers, Urban Bloom also offers several other kinds of gifts.
There are candles, bath bombs and lip balm, gift baskets and candy bouquets, house plants and stuffed animals, keychains and purses and more.
“There's stuff for men, women, kids — just something for everybody, really,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen has a background in interior design, which helps inspire her floral creations.
“Obviously you have your focal flowers so your bigger flowers like your roses or lilies. You always want to have something that kind of pops out,” she said. “Then you have other little flowers that go together. But my biggest thing when I order flowers is I like to look at a color palette and be like, ‘These colors look good together, let’s order these,’ and then kind of go that route.”
Business has been steady for Urban Bloom, and Rasmussen says that’s likely because she picked a good, visible location. The shop is located at 246 E. Chubbuck Road, close to City Hall and other businesses such as Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, Soda Barn and the Palace Theatre.
“I think location is key. It's very visible,” she said. “I always ask (customers), ‘How did you hear about us?’ ‘Oh, I just dropped by, saw your sign.’”
Rasmussen says this blossoming venture wouldn’t be possible without a whole lot of help and encouragement from her parents, Robert and Michelle Rasmussen.
“My parents are seriously a huge support and I honestly couldn't have done it without them,” she said. “My dad did all of the construction on the cooler, and they always talk me down like when I'm panicking.”
Opening a business can be a scary endeavor, and Rasmussen’s experience was no different.
“I was absolutely terrified, honestly, to start this because it's a big leap,” she said, “but my parents are like, ‘You know what? You're not tied down. You don't know unless you try.’”
So, was the leap worth it? Absolutely, Rasmussen says — especially when she gets to lean into her artistic side.
“My favorite thing is when people come in and they're like, ‘Trust your judgment, you do you,’ because I feel like I can be more creative,” she said.
Rasmussen says she is going to host classes in the future at the business, so keep an eye out for news about that.
Urban Bloom is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Orders can be made online at urban-bloom.square.site, in person at the shop, or by calling or texting 208-251-9043, and they can be picked up or delivered. More information can be found at instagram.com/urbanbloom.florist.
