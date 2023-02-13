Urban Bloom MAIN

Madison Rasmussen recently opened a new floral shop in Chubbuck called Urban Bloom. 

CHUBBUCK — If you’ve procrastinated getting your partner something for Valentine’s Day this year, don’t sweat. The Gate City area’s newest flower shop has you covered.

Madison Rasmussen is the artist and owner of Urban Bloom, located in the same building as the local institution Geraldine's Bake Shoppe & Deli in Chubbuck. She opened up shop in early December, and business has been “blooming” ever since.

Urban Bloom secondary

At Urban Bloom, a new floral shop in Chubbuck, it's not too late to get your sweetheart something for Valentine's Day.

