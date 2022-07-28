Trailmix competition

The grand prize winner of Boise Entrepreneur Week's Trailmix competition will be awarded shelf space at an Albertsons store in Boise.

 Photo courtesy of Boise Entrepreneur Week

Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting Pocatello food entrepreneurs to register for its annual Trailmix competition, taking place in Boise from Oct. 24 to 28.

Over the last four years, Trailmix has awarded more than $75,000 to food product startups. This year’s event will be held in person and past winners include Blackfoot-based Cocoa Bombs, which provides a creative alternative to ordinary hot chocolate powder mixes.

Eric Torres-Garcia

Eric Torres-Garcia, owner of Blackfoot-based Cocoa Bombs, prepares to pitch at a previous year's Trailmix competition.