Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting Pocatello entrepreneurs to register for its annual pitch competitions, taking place in Boise from Oct. 18 to 22.
Now in its sixth year, Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $166,000 of funding to Idaho entrepreneurs. This year’s event will be held in a hybrid virtual and in-person format and past local winners include Pocatello-based Washie, which created a self-cleaning toilet seat.
“Winning the pitch competition delivered the kickstart we needed in the startup world,” said Rob Poleki, Washie CEO and founder. “The cash prize funded our first run of inventory and the publicity we received helped us connect with investors and fellow entrepreneurs.”
Boise Entrepreneur Week’s main pitch competition allows early-stage entrepreneurs to compete for a chance at winning $20,000 in prize money, with $5,000 going to the runner-up. Additionally, this year’s winner will automatically be qualified to participate in the third season finals of "2 Minute Drill."
Hosted by investor David Meltzer, "2 Minute Drill" features five contestants who have two minutes to make a successful pitch to a panel of judges, with $50,000 being awarded to the winner. In tribute to the show, Boise Entrepreneur Week participants will also deliver a two-minute pitch.
Applications for the main pitch competition are being accepted online at VentureCapital.org or boiseentrepreneurweek.org until Sept. 7. The screening process will result in up to 10 finalists who will be paired with industry mentors to prepare for their final pitch.
Boise Entrepreneur Week also hosts the Trailmix pitch competition to help food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning $20,000 in prize money and shelf space at Albertsons, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.
Judging criteria includes innovation, market traction, taste, shelf readiness for large retail, ingredients and the unique value proposition of the food product. For applicants to be considered for the event, they cannot be a current vendor or be in the process of becoming a vendor with Albertsons.
Trailmix applications are being accepted online at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until Sept. 10. The screening process will result in five finalists who will be paired with industry mentors to prepare for their final pitch.
Aside from the main pitch competition and Trailmix, several other pitch competitions will be held for startups and students.
Attendees may view the schedule and register at boiseentrepreneurweek.org