POCATELLO — A month into the grand opening of her gun shop, Merissa Bishop explained that business traffic has been booming in all the right ways.
“People are stopping and doing U-turns when they see the (open) sign,” said Bishop, a 62-year-old California native who moved to Pocatello in September. “We’ve even had a person stop and get rear-ended because they saw that we were open and wanted to come in. Reception has just been incredible.”
Some may say that the inventory of Bishop’s Gun Barn itself is incredible — as well as the custom services that Bishop and her employees provide. Along with selling guns and ammunition, they also manufacture both, and offer custom-build services for many types of firearms.
Whether it be an AR-10 cerakoted in whatever technicolor tint a customer wants (although not bubble-gum pink, though Bishop explained she might be swayed if one presses enough), or a .458 SOCOM bolt action rifle that doesn’t jam, Bishop is eager to help out any customer with their firearm interests.
“Say you want a .270 Remington, but you want it the way you want it, not the way it comes from a factory,” Bishop said. “I’ll put it together for you.”
If you want a threaded barrel so you can put a muzzle break on it? Done. You want a specific type of stock, laminated, and you want to have it magazine fed? That’s an option as well, explained Bishop. And if you ask, she will take you behind the scenes and guide you through the process of putting all the pieces together.
“You and I will sit down and we’ll go through and pick the stock out, pick out the barrel profile you want, pick out the muzzle break you want, bring it here and when the action comes back from the barrel maker … then you and I can put it together,” she said. “I’ll actually have you in the back there if you want. I can teach you how to build your own rifle.”
Bishop is no stranger to building and designing guns and ammunition. Originally starting out as an ammunitions manufacturer in California, she added making firearms to her repertoire after she got into competition shooting with an AR-15 3G18 competition rifle, which she manufactured herself.
“That was the very first one that we did, and it took off from there,” she said.
Since then she’s designed the 475 Bishop Short Magnum, also known as the AR475GAR, which is an AR-10 style rifle that was named one of 2020’s Best New Guns and Gear at the Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show by the Field & Stream Magazine editors.
Described by the editors as a “custom-fit work of art”, the AR475GAR’s name originated from a joke.
“I literally named it the way I did as a part of a joke,” she said. “Everyone at SHOT Show asked what does the GAR stand for? And my response was ‘Godzilla Auto Rifle’, because there’s nothing bigger or badder than this thing. The AR500 used to be the most powerful AR-10 on the planet until we came out with this. We beat them by 400 feet per second and a thousand pounds of energy.”
In addition to this creation, Bishop and her team also developed their own cartridge for this rifle, a .475 Magnum.
“This monster throws a 390-grain bullet at 2,500 feet per second,” she said. “It’s twice as heavy as a .308 and shoots just as fast. I’ve shot through a 20-inch pine tree with this and it keeps going.”
The 475 Bishop Short Magnum is available for sale and takes roughly six to nine months to custom-build. It — along with many other guns — also has finish options, which include cerakoting, a ceramic protective coat.
“Cerakoting makes it almost impervious,” she said. “I could take this rifle, drop it in the ocean and a year later, rinse it off and shoot it. That’s what cerakoting does, it protects the guns.”
Bishop, who practiced law for 30 years and is a veteran who served as a combat military police officer, said that although they’ve only been open for several months, the outpouring of interest from the local community — and outside it — has been phenomenal.
“I’m glad to be here,” she said. “The reception is overwhelming. It’s hard to get used to the fact that I go to places and people recognize me. It’s not unnerving, it’s just something that I’m not used to. I’m humbled by it.”
Bishop’s Gun Barn has seen residents from Lava Hot Springs to Atomic City to Boise visit the former Doc’s Gun Barn, many of whom explain that the business had a lasting positive influence on them even after it closed several years ago.
When past customers heard that the shop front was passed into good hands, they began flocking to the store that held good memories to see that the interior’s rustic personality remained unchanged, and that the shop offers a large inventory of more than 200 guns.
“I’m like, guys, there’s all types of gun stores between here and there, and they’re like, ‘yeah, well it’s not Doc’s … they’re not like you,’” Bishop said.
Moving to Pocatello has been a breath of fresh air for Bishop and her spouse, as she explained that California’s progressively shifting leftist policies were what drove them away.
“We got tired of California, the laws were crazy,” she said. “If the politics weren’t so Orwellian, I would probably still be there. … We came here and I felt like I stepped back to Orange County in 1978 where I graduated from high school. People are polite. People are courteous. The drivers aren’t lunatics.”
Pocatello was just one of several potential locations Bishop intended to settle, and it was Doc’s shop that sold her on the area.
“We came here and I fell in love with the building and I talked to Doc and we came to an agreement and he decided to sell to me,” she said.
Bishop intends to maintain that friendly neighborhood vibe that Doc’s Gun Barn so well established to many of its customers. She plans to install a wood-burning stove and create a casual coffee sitting area in the front of the store.
“We’re going to put a wood burning stove over there by the Gatling gun, and we’re gonna have a pot of coffee on it,” she said. “If you want to come by and just sit and have a cup of java with me … you just bring your mug in with your name on it, put it on a hook and be responsible for cleaning your own mug. If you want to contribute (to the purchase of the coffee), you contribute. But the idea is that you can come sit and relax.”
She added, “You don’t have to buy anything. It’d be nice if people do, but I want this as a kind of place for the community. I tell the parents I’m a grandmother and this is a safe place for kids. I mean, where else can kids go where they know they’re going to be safe? We’re all armed. You know if someone’s in trouble, come here. I’m a former military police officer. My manager is former (military police). The other gentleman who’s a salesman is also former military. We’re all U.S. army. We’re all combat veterans. No one’s going to get hurt around us. That’s the whole idea, is to have a safe place.”
For anyone interested in learning more about the firearms, ammunition and services Bishop’s Gun Barn provides, visit their Facebook page, call 208-233-3912 or stop by at their shop at 305 Jefferson Ave. Veterans, law enforcement and first responders will be offered 10 percent off their purchases.