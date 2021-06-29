Bannock County couple winds down more than four-decade career at Blackrock Forge

When driving on Highway 91 toward Inkom, if you’re paying attention, something might stand out to you among the houses lining the road — a large metal sculpture.
If you decide to pull off the road and head inside the gallery at the Blackrock Forge, you will be greeted with all sorts of metalworks and mixed media art pieces — as well as by two friendly pups, Bebe and Rio.
Past the gallery and then an office is a massive workshop — built in three phases in 1977, 1997 and 2007 — culminating in a building that is nearly 6,000 square feet.
The makers of this space are Dennis and Margo Proksa, who have been working out of the forge for more than four decades, making sculptures, furniture, fireplaces, spiral staircases and more. While not all of it is “art” in the traditional sense, all of Dennis’ work has his (and his wife’s) artistic touch on it, and his work can be found in places both public and private throughout the region.
The Proksas have the easygoing attitudes of two people who have long learned the ins and outs of working together. While Dennis does most of the heavy lifting — with the help of some large machinery — he made it clear that he couldn’t have built his successful career without his wife.
“What I do wouldn’t happen without Margo,” he said.
Margo added, “I’m an independent artist as well as a collaborator here. You can’t really separate us because one person couldn’t possibly do all of it.”
Margo, successful in her own right, is a mixed-media artist who likes to use found objects. She works out of her own studio space in the shop.
“I paint and play with clay and do things with sticks and found objects and textiles,” she said. “I do a lot of different things."
Now in their 70s, the Proksas, both originally from Chicago, met as college students at Southern Illinois University. In 1975, Dennis took a job at Bucyrus-Erie in Pocatello as a pipe welder.
Margo says he did that job for exactly two years — just long enough that he wouldn’t have to pay back the moving expenses. Then they started Blackrock Forge and never looked back.
Now, after more than four decades in the business, they are looking to slow down and sell their property — the workshop and the adjacent house.
“We can’t really retire until it’s gone,” Margo said. “Then we’ll just be artists. We’ll have a small shop, small studio. This is almost 6,000 square feet, this building, so it’s a lot to take care of.”
Over the decades, they have done a lot of different kinds of work. For many years, their primary work was furniture. Eventually they had showroom space in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Sarasota, Florida.
“We had a furniture line,” Margo said. “It was all custom orders, which was really labor intensive — not only making it but then boxing individual pieces for shipping and it was just not that much fun, but then the technology evolved and (Dennis) was really good at computer design.”
Since then, Blackrock Forge has been known for its architectural ironwork — everything from spiral staircases, railings, gates, fireplaces and more.
At the time of this interview, the Proksas were finishing custom window grilles for a customer in Sun Valley.
“They mount on the face of the building, and then they’re hinged on one end so they swing open and they can wash the windows,” Dennis said. “They weigh about 400 pounds a piece. … All of the parts in here are made right here.”
Some of the projects that stand out are a custom fire screen built for Arnold Schwarzenegger and a wood stove built for a friend's lodge near a basecamp on Mount Everest in Nepal that had to be trekked up to the mountain in four crates.
In addition to their architectural work, the Proksas have built a name for themselves with their sculptures.
In Pocatello, their well-known work includes the Hobo Sculpture on North Main Street, the fish fountain at Simplot Square on South Arthur Avenue, the gate at Edson Fichter Nature Area, the railings at Pre-History Park on West Benton Street, and the bison latifrons statue at the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University. There is an ongoing origami project at the Pocatello Regional Airport that the Proksas have been involved with as well.
Another of their notable sculptures is the Litharacnium, a piece in downtown Boise that’s 11.5 feet in diameter — inspired by a single-celled aquatic protozoa, just 0.5 mm in diameter. It was commissioned by the city of Boise in 2014 to “raise awareness of biodiversity and the interdependence of all lifeforms on earth,” according to information provided by the Proksas.
Over the years, the Proksas have been featured in multiple publications and have won numerous awards.
In fall 2007, Margo’s piece “Old Glory” was featured on the cover of Idaho Arts Quarterly. The piece includes a small plastic flag she found in a gutter and held onto for years until the right inspiration came along.
While they are thankful for the more upscale projects they’ve gotten over the years, they’ve loved all the work they’ve done.
“It’s nice to have commissions like that, but we do commissions that are more humble and enjoy those as well,” Margo said. “We have to have some variety; otherwise, it gets kind of boring.”
With retirement hopefully near, the Proksas are slowing down compared to when they were at the height of their careers.
“We’re never bored and we’re working a little bit slower,” Margo said.
Dennis added, “I screw around as much as I work.”
When asked about his favorite thing to work on, Dennis said in true near-retiree fashion, “Riding my bike.” Though, when prodded, he admitted that he likes doing the sculptures a lot, as well as working on projects like the window grilles.
This summer, he’s hoping to finish a sculpture made out of a metal form used to make a spiral staircase.
While the two are looking forward to retirement, they’re also sad to give up their property, which Margo says is “like heaven for us.”
“This house, the view to the south, the east, the north — every direction is views,” she said. “So we’re giving up a lot because it’s going to be really hard to replace this.”
The house itself is a living testament to the Proksas’ lifetime of work as well as their appreciation of art as a whole. One of Dennis’ spiral staircases is a prominent feature in their living room. Their own work as well as the work of many other artists line the walls and the shelves.
A feature in the sunroom is a six-chamber stove that looks like something out of a steampunk movie.
“We really fire that up at 6 o’clock in the wintertime every day most of the time and once it gets hot, it keeps the house warm all night because of the mass,” Dennis said. “It weighs about 3,000 pounds. When that much gets hot and these walls get warm, it just radiates the whole house and the furnace doesn’t go on.”
Once they retire, the Proksas plan on staying in Pocatello.
“We have so many good friends here and this has been such a good place to be,” Margo said.
Life at the forge hasn’t always been easy for the Proksas.
In a story written in 2001 and published in 2011 in the book “Idaho Artists: A Contemporary Selection,” Dennis told writer Cort Conley, “It’s really frustrating here — we’re at the end of the earth for an art market or creating a local market.”
But that same article describes how the Proksas — who were “glued at the hip” — forged onward through hard times to make their businesses a success.
Dennis told Conley, “I look back on our lives and it’s amazing we’ve done this.”
When asked by the East Idaho Business Journal if they had any regrets, the answer was a resounding “no” from both of them.
“It just all happens,” Dennis said. “All of a sudden —”
“— 46 years have gone by,” Margo said, finishing his sentence.
Blackrock Forge is located at 5192 W. Old Highway 91, south of Pocatello. For more information, visit blackrockforgeproperty.com.