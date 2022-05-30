POCATELLO — Vanessa Carr, owner of the in-home Pocatello bakery Bake My Day, is entering her third year of operating her business.
She started her business around 2019, and since then her baked goods have been featured at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market.
"This is my third year of operating my bakery and my fourth season at the farmer's market," she said.
Carr decided to open her business because she loves baking. She explained that her love of baking came from watching her mother and grandmother bake. She also wanted to do it so she could have a way to stay home with her children while earning money.
"It was just a fun idea that I had that's really taken off," she said.
Carr explained that her favorite part about operating her business is meeting the people and working in a community that is very supportive of small businesses.
"I love meeting new people," she said. "It's been really fun to get to know people who support local businesses."
Bake My Day offers many different types of baked goods including sourdough bread, cookies, brownies and bars. Her most popular orders are chocolate chip cookies, cheddar artisan bread, fudge and raspberry rolls. Carr also offers special orders and holiday orders such as heart-shaped rolls for Valentine's Day or dinner rolls for Thanksgiving.
More information about Bake My Day can be found on Facebook. Orders can be submitted at bakemydaypocatello.com.